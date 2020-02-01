Indiana sheriffs honor Portage lawmaker for school safety program

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker who led the effort to make an innovative school safety program used in Porter County available statewide is being hailed by Hoosier law enforcement officials.

State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, recently was named "Legislator of the Year" by the Indiana Sheriffs' Association for helping to enact House Enrolled Act 1225 during the 2019 legislative session.

The law permits county sheriffs and local school corporations to request grants from the Indiana Secured School Fund to set up active event warning systems modeled on the Porter County system.

According to Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds, when a school leader triggers the system in an emergency situation — such as an active shooter — all area on- and off-duty law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels are notified through a mobile phone application.

The officers then can travel directly to the school without waiting to be dispatched by a 911 operator and use their electronic key fob to access the building to immediately neutralize a threat, or to aid students and teachers attempting to flee.