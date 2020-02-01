You are the owner of this article.
Indiana sheriffs honor Portage lawmaker for school safety program
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, center, is presented the Indiana Sheriffs' Association "Legislator of the Year" award by Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds, left, and Hendricks County Sheriff Brett Clark.

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker who led the effort to make an innovative school safety program used in Porter County available statewide is being hailed by Hoosier law enforcement officials.

State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, recently was named "Legislator of the Year" by the Indiana Sheriffs' Association for helping to enact House Enrolled Act 1225 during the 2019 legislative session.

The law permits county sheriffs and local school corporations to request grants from the Indiana Secured School Fund to set up active event warning systems modeled on the Porter County system.

According to Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds, when a school leader triggers the system in an emergency situation — such as an active shooter — all area on- and off-duty law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels are notified through a mobile phone application.

The officers then can travel directly to the school without waiting to be dispatched by a 911 operator and use their electronic key fob to access the building to immediately neutralize a threat, or to aid students and teachers attempting to flee.

When the system is activated, the sheriff's office also gains access to live video feeds from inside the school building, and can use them to direct the law enforcement response.

"The ability for the application to access all cameras inside of the school allows law enforcement to have eyes and ears inside the building in the event of an emergency situation," Moseley said.

"That means first responders will have eyes on the suspect and know which hallways are safe to evacuate and which should be avoided."

Moseley, who has represented northern Porter County in the Indiana House since 2008, said he was honored to be recognized by Hoosier sheriffs for his work on the statute.

He also pledged to continue advocating for school safety efforts at the Statehouse.

"Our Hoosier children deserve to feel safe at schools so they can focus on their classroom education," Moseley said.

