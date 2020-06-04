You are the owner of this article.
Indiana SNAP recipients now can purchase groceries for delivery by Amazon, Walmart
Indiana SNAP recipients now can purchase groceries for delivery by Amazon, Walmart

Amazon Grocery Delivery

Boxes of Amazon Fresh deliveries are unloaded in New York in this 2019 file photo. Hoosier SNAP beneficiaries can now use their Hoosier Works cards to purchase groceries for delivery through Amazon and Walmart.

 Eloise Marie Valadez

Hoosiers receiving food assistance benefits now can use their Hoosier Works card to purchase groceries through Amazon and Walmart for delivery to their homes.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration initially authorized grocery delivery to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But FSSA officials said the agency intends to make grocery purchases through delivery services a permanent feature of the program.

"We have been working with our federal partners to remove barriers and provide safety and convenience benefits for Hoosier SNAP recipients — particularly those who are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and those who are homebound," FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan said.

Currently, Amazon and Walmart are the only Indiana retailers approved for online purchasing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the SNAP program.

Federal rules require any delivery fees associated with online grocery purchases be paid directly by the purchaser, and cannot be covered using SNAP benefits.

Hoosier Works cardholders who also receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits cannot use those funds for any online purchases.

State records show more than 680,000 Hoosiers are receiving SNAP benefits and nearly 13,000 are on TANF.

Hoosiers can apply for SNAP or TANF online at fssabenefits.in.gov or by calling 800-403-0864.

