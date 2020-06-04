Indiana SNAP recipients now can purchase groceries for delivery by Amazon, Walmart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hoosiers receiving food assistance benefits now can use their Hoosier Works card to purchase groceries through Amazon and Walmart for delivery to their homes.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration initially authorized grocery delivery to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But FSSA officials said the agency intends to make grocery purchases through delivery services a permanent feature of the program.

"We have been working with our federal partners to remove barriers and provide safety and convenience benefits for Hoosier SNAP recipients — particularly those who are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and those who are homebound," FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan said.

Currently, Amazon and Walmart are the only Indiana retailers approved for online purchasing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the SNAP program.

Federal rules require any delivery fees associated with online grocery purchases be paid directly by the purchaser, and cannot be covered using SNAP benefits.

Hoosier Works cardholders who also receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits cannot use those funds for any online purchases.