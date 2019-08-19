Nearly 900,000 Hoosiers passed through the gates of the Indiana State Fair during its 17-day run that ended Sunday.
Fair officials said the official visitor total of 878,857 would have been even higher absent severe weather in Indianapolis on the fair's final weekend.
Nevertheless, attendance at this year's fair still was up by 18,726 people, or 2.2%, compared to last year.
This year's fair theme honored "Heroes in the Heartland," both real — military, police, firefighters, farmers — as well as superheroes of comic book fame.
The 2020 Indiana State Fair is scheduled for August 7-23.