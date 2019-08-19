{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Indiana State Fair logo

The 2019 Indiana State Fair theme is "Heroes in the Heartland."

 Provided

Nearly 900,000 Hoosiers passed through the gates of the Indiana State Fair during its 17-day run that ended Sunday.

Fair officials said the official visitor total of 878,857 would have been even higher absent severe weather in Indianapolis on the fair's final weekend.

Nevertheless, attendance at this year's fair still was up by 18,726 people, or 2.2%, compared to last year. 

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

This year's fair theme honored "Heroes in the Heartland," both real — military, police, firefighters, farmers — as well as superheroes of comic book fame.

The 2020 Indiana State Fair is scheduled for August 7-23.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Financial Affairs Reporter

Dan has reported on Indiana state government for The Times since 2009. He also covers casinos, campaigns and corruption.