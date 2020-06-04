Indiana State Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Indiana State Fair — an annual three-week celebration of all things Indiana with a side of deep-fried food — will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fair officials announced Thursday the first cancellation of the August event since World War II when the Indianapolis fairgrounds were put to other uses supporting the war effort.
The announcement follows the cancellation of the county fairs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, due also to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director, said the need to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 forced the difficult decision to cancel this year's fair, despite months of work sorting through possible safe fair options.
In the end, with numerous fair vendors and partners unwilling to participate in large gatherings, it became impossible to move forward with a traditional fair, said Brad Chambers, Indiana State Fair Commission chairman.
"We are grateful for the support of our state fair family; each one of you who makes the iconic event possible every summer," Hoye said.
"To our beloved fans, staff, sponsors, exhibitors, 4-H and FFA members, vendors, volunteers and entertainers — we look forward to being back at full strength in August 2021."
Hoye said the state fairgrounds still will host a modified 4-H Livestock Show this August, focusing on youth education, development, and the human and animal connection.
The 2021 Indiana State Fair is scheduled for August 6-22.
