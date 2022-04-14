Indiana State Fair to honor automotive industry this summer

The past, present and future of Hoosiers' love affair with the automobile will be celebrated during the 2022 Indiana State Fair.

Fair officials announced Thursday "Fun at the Speed of Summer" is the theme for the annual 18-day agricultural extravaganza that will recognize Indiana's worldwide acclaim for its automotive history and contributions to the industry.

Fair goers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books, as well as world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

"We are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for fun at the speed of summer!" said Cindy Hoye, fair executive director.

The Tom Wood Automotive Group is lead sponsor for the State Fair, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 21 (excluding Mondays and Tuesdays) at the Indianapolis fairgrounds, in part because the fair supports the company's motto of family, service and community.

"We are proud to sponsor this year’s Indiana State Fair – 'Fun at the speed of summer,'" said Jeff Wood, president of the Tom Wood Group.

"We’ve been family-owned and locally operated serving Hoosiers since 1967. We are honored to share in the celebration of Indiana’s automotive excellence highlighting the rich history and traditions of the automobile."

Advance discounted fair tickets are available for purchase now at indianastatefair.com.

Events, concerts and other activities set for the fair are due to be announced in coming months.

