INDIANAPOLIS — Farmers, first responders, military members and even comic book characters will be celebrated as "Heroes in the Heartland" during the 2019 Indiana State Fair.

Fair officials announced Thursday the 'Heroes' theme for the annual 17-day agricultural extravaganza aims to recognize the state's many nurturers, protectors, guardians and guides, as well as fictional superheroes that inspire Hoosiers.

"We're proud to honor individuals whose exceptional commitment and caring enrich our lives," said Cindy Hoye, fair executive director.

The Indiana Donor Network is lead sponsor for the State Fair, which runs from Aug. 2 to Aug. 18 at the capital city fairgrounds, in part because the organization views organ donors as among Indiana's greatest heroes.

"This year's fair will help us shed more light on the important issue of donation and inspire more Hoosiers to be someone's hero and register as organ, tissue and eye donors," said Kellie Hanner, Indiana Donor Network president.

Events, concerts and other activities set for the fair are due to be announced in coming months.

