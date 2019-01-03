'Tis the season for deep fried deliciousness.
The comestible extravaganza that is the annual Indiana State Fair begins Friday with 16 new featured food items, some of which may call to mind the "Jurassic Park" line: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."
Regardless, adventurous eaters and classic fair-food lovers alike will find plenty to tempt their taste buds through Aug. 19 across the 250-acre fairgrounds, located northeast of downtown Indianapolis.
State Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, who serves on the Indiana State Fair Commission, said he's going to go for broke and try every new item that the fair's numerous food vendors have cooked up this year.
"I kind of wait until I'm out there to be surprised, but I will test all the fair foods," Merritt said.
At the same time, like many of the nearly 1 million Hoosiers and visitors who will pass through the fair's turnstiles over the next two-and-a-half weeks, Merritt plans to chow down on traditional fair favorites in between taking in events and activities connected to this year's "Step Right Up" circus theme.
"My favorite State Fair food is the curly fries, especially when we put cheese and bacon on it. That is a fan favorite for me," Merritt said. "And a close second is corn on the cob."
Merritt is far from alone in his love for snacking on corn on the cob at the fair.
More than 100,000 ears of corn on the cob, many dipped in glistening butter, were sold last year at the fair, according to officials.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said his favorite fair food employs corn in a different way — as part of the batter that encases a corn dog.
Tens of thousands of corn dogs annually are eaten during the fair.
Milkshakes are another top food at the often hot, and sometimes humid, summer days and nights at the fair.
The Dairy Bar sold 64,172 milkshakes during last year's fair. That was one for every 14 fairgoers.
At least one of them went to Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady. She said milkshakes are her top fair food, along with pork chops and ribeyes.
"But my true hero will be the person who has the first gluten-free elephant ear stand," she said.
According to the governor's office, the state's first dog, Henry Holcomb, said: "I like ice cream. A lot. But I only get vanilla, because doggos can’t have chocolate."
Here are some of the gastronomic delights set to make their debut at this year's fair:
By Dan Carden, dan.carden@nwi.com, 317-637-9078