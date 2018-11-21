INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers needing a respite from the chaos of holiday sales can find some free peace and quiet at any of Indiana's state parks, reservoirs or state forest recreation areas.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is waiving gate admission fees Friday in an effort to remind Hoosiers that there's more to life than fighting for a parking space at a crowded shopping mall.
The closest park for most Northwest Indiana residents is Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
At 10 a.m. Friday, a naturalist will guide visitors from the park's nature center to the top of the state's highest sand dune.
The DNR also is rewarding state park visitors who share their outdoor experiences on its Facebook or Instagram pages using the term "#optoutside."
Social media posters will be entered in a drawing to possibly win state park annual passes, lake permits, gift cards, kint caps or a grand prize gift pack from outdoor gear retailer REI.
A full list of Indiana state parks is available online at: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2392.htm.