Indiana stay-at-home order extended to May 1 by governor

"This occurred in Marion County where about a third of our positive cases have been reported and about a third of our total state deaths have been reported," Holcomb said. "So it's an environment that appeared to be almost a perfect petri dish for how this can spread."

"We respect everyone's voice, and being able to step forward and be heard, but this would be the exact way not to be productive about that; potentially, it just sets us back."

The governor emphasized that even when more businesses are given the go-ahead to reopen it will be "a new normal," with perhaps masked employees and customers, more regular cleanings, protective barriers, and other steps aimed at ensuring health and safety.

"We'll look at shopping malls. We'll look at theaters and museums and construction, etc. — A to Z — and come May 1 we'll be in a position to start to put a little more detail on that plan going forward. But it will be directly linked to the facts on the ground," Holcomb said.

"The willingness on behalf of the employee and the employer will enable us to get back to work. It just won't be all at once, or all of a sudden, or in an irresponsible, unsafe manner," he added. "Business as usual is a thing of the past. It will be different."