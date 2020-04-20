Indiana stay-at-home order extended to May 1 by governor

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to continue staying at home nearly all the time until at least the end of the month to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
The Republican chief executive signed paperwork Monday renewing his stay-at-home order through 10:59 p.m. Region time May 1, but Holcomb's new mandate also offers a glimpse of how Indiana soon may return to something resembling normalcy.
He said because most Hoosiers have done such a good job isolating themselves since March 23, and following social distancing guidelines while in public for "essential" supplies or employment, Indiana hospitals are expected to have sufficient beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment to accommodate the anticipated number of coronavirus patients.
As a result, Holcomb said his new "Hunker Down Hoosiers" order authorizes hospitals on Tuesday to resume screening, diagnosing and treating non-emergency medical conditions, including cardiac issues, cancer, endoscopy and respiratory procedures, and pain relief.
Then, assuming the personal protective equipment supply holds up, the governor said other medical facilities and clinical practices, including dentists, can again open their doors across the state on April 27.
"Our health care network has experienced some remarkable collaboration and this has made a big difference, district by district by district, being able to meet the demand," Holcomb said.
"We'll continue to be in a safety-first posture in the days and weeks and months ahead, constantly balancing the risk and the reward of every single decision we make based on the science, based on the medical council, and what we're seeing on the ground."
Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said physicians, nurses and other health professionals stand ready to safely deliver all needed medical care.
"Hoosiers must know that they should seek treatment today not only in emergency situations, but also to diagnose serious conditions, address underlying chronic illnesses, relieve significant pain and more," Tabor said.
At this time, no other businesses — aside from those previously identified by the governor as "essential" — are receiving permission to reopen.
Though a phased, methodical, safe reopening of more businesses is likely to begin in May, Holcomb said.
"I totally get the anxiety and the impatience and the desire to get back out there and get back the way things used to be," Holcomb said.
"But we want to do this in a smart way, and we'll get there a lot faster if everyone subscribes to the notion that we're in this together."
In particular, Holcomb said the dozens of people who stood close together, largely without masks, to protest his stay-at-home order Saturday outside the Governor's Residence — while Holcomb, ironically, was at the Statehouse working on plans to reopen the state — are hurting their own cause, insulting the state's health care workers and potentially endangering everyone they meet.
"This occurred in Marion County where about a third of our positive cases have been reported and about a third of our total state deaths have been reported," Holcomb said. "So it's an environment that appeared to be almost a perfect petri dish for how this can spread."
"We respect everyone's voice, and being able to step forward and be heard, but this would be the exact way not to be productive about that; potentially, it just sets us back."
The governor emphasized that even when more businesses are given the go-ahead to reopen it will be "a new normal," with perhaps masked employees and customers, more regular cleanings, protective barriers, and other steps aimed at ensuring health and safety.
"We'll look at shopping malls. We'll look at theaters and museums and construction, etc. — A to Z — and come May 1 we'll be in a position to start to put a little more detail on that plan going forward. But it will be directly linked to the facts on the ground," Holcomb said.
"The willingness on behalf of the employee and the employer will enable us to get back to work. It just won't be all at once, or all of a sudden, or in an irresponsible, unsafe manner," he added. "Business as usual is a thing of the past. It will be different."
In the meantime, Holcomb said Hoosiers only should leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food and alcohol, or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
Workers at "essential" businesses also are permitted to leave their homes, including employees of health care entities, grocery and drug stores, social service organizations, gas stations, hardware stores, media, first responders, building trades, restaurants, critical manufacturers, delivery companies, hotels, funeral homes, business suppliers and transportation companies, among others.
Under the governor's stay-at-home order, all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, must remain closed, including country clubs and social clubs.
Any gathering of more than 10 people, except residents of a single residential unit, also is prohibited.
