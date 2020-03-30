You are the owner of this article.
Indiana stay-at-home order likely to be extended, Valparaiso mayor predicts
Valparaiso coronavirus stock

Valparaiso has designated several parking in its downtown area for carryout services as a way to help restaurants struggling with business limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said he anticipates the governor will be extending his order that all Hoosiers remain at home — with the exception of addressing essentials — beyond April 7 to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Murphy told local business leaders during a teleconference call Monday morning that he has not heard anything official from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, but anticipates the stay-at-home order will be lengthened in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement Sunday that the nationwide social distancing guidelines are extended until April 30.

3D printers being used to make masks for health care workers

The national guidelines were set to expire Monday and Trump had at one point suggested things would go back to normal by Easter on April 12.

Murphy drew attention to the local economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by reading a message he received from a resident saying she could not pay rent and was wondering what will happen come April 1.

The pandemic is taking its toll on local businesses, with some temporarily closing and/or laying off employees, Murphy said during last week's teleconferencing call to local chamber of commerce members.

"I do want to emphasize, however, that we will get out of this," he had said. "We'll come back stronger. Normalcy will return to our community."

'We'll come back stronger,' Valpo mayor tells struggling businesses

Murphy called on residents Monday to continue supporting local businesses and help one another.

He said he intended to meet later Monday with downtown restaurant owners to come up with a plan on how to promote the area once the stay-at-home order is lifted. Planning now will give the city an edge when the now-shuttered restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen, he said.

The city is also eyeing moving forward this summer with the expansion of the parking lot for the ChicaGo Dash and the South Shore Connect shuttle service to the Dune Park commuter rail station, Murphy said.

Valpo suspends ChicaGo Dash bus service;V-Line offering free rides through April 30

Both of those bus services were shut down by the city Friday as a result of drastic drops in ridership, he said.

The city’s other bus service, the V-Line intracity passenger service, remains operating except for the late evening Purple route and the Red and Orange routes designed to get passengers to the South Shore shuttle. Fares for the remaining routes were suspended through the end of April.

The V-Line provides an essential service to some in the community, Murphy said.

12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lake County, 1,786 statewide

While the city chose to remove basketball rims from local parks as a result of people gathering to play in violation of the governor's distancing order, Murphy encouraged residents Monday to get out and enjoy the city's pathways. He cautioned everyone to keep a safe six feet apart while out exercising.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

