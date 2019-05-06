Indiana sues Equifax for exposing personal information of millions of Hoosiers in 2017 data breach

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. filed suit Monday against Equifax, a major credit reporting agency, on behalf of some 3.9 million Hoosiers whose personal information was compromised in a 2017 data breach.
Indiana is the third state, following Massachusetts and West Virginia, along with the city of Chicago, to seek damages from Equifax as a result of the company's alleged failure to adequately secure its computer systems, in accordance with its own policies and industry standards.
"Long before they got hit by cyber attackers in 2017, it is our contention that Equifax knew full well that they had gaping holes in their cybersecurity systems," Hill said.
"As one of the world's largest credit reporting bureaus, Equifax not only had knowledge of their exposure, they also had the means and ability to fix these problems."
Hill is asking Equifax be required to pay civil penalties, consumer restitution and court costs for what Hill described as its "illegal or irresponsible business activities" that in sum exposed the personal information of 147.9 million Americans.
Specifically, Hill said Equifax engaged in aggressive cost-cutting measures, such as outsourcing key systems abroad, while for several years ignoring technological vulnerabilities that attackers ultimately were able to exploit.
"One common thread throughout this whole saga is the lack of priority Equifax gave to maintaining security patches," Hill said.
The Republican emphasized that Equifax isn't being targeted because it suffered a data breach. Rather, the lawsuit stems from Equifax's insufficient action to ensure the data it maintained on Hoosiers was adequately protected.
"We want to be friendly to businesses, and we know that these things are going to happen," Hill said. "But if we see something that appears that businesses are not doing what they should be doing to make it right, then we need to step in and protect our citizens."
Equifax did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.