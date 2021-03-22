 Skip to main content
Indiana Supreme Court declines to protect stimulus payments from private debt judgments
alert urgent

Indiana Supreme Court justices

The justices of the Indiana Supreme Court are, from left, Mark Massa; Steven David; Chief Justice Loretta Rush; Christopher Goff; and Geoffrey Slaughter.

 Provided

Hoosiers struggling under the burden of overdue, unpaid debts could see the money they owe deducted from their $1,400 federal stimulus check.

The American Rescue Plan, enacted earlier this month by Democratic President Joe Biden, does not include the same protections against income garnishment by private creditors that applied to the prior CARES Act payments.

As a result, unpaid private debts owed to a hospital, credit card company, landlord, auto retailer or any other entity that has secured a collection order through a court may be able to grab some or all the debtor’s stimulus payment to satisfy the obligation.

At the same time, the American Rescue Plan bars the federal government and states from garnishing stimulus checks to collect on past-due taxes and similar debts, such as overdue child support payments.

On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court turned down an emergency petition filed by Indiana Legal Services, Prosperity Indiana, Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, and the Indiana Institute for Working Families seeking to protect federal stimulus payments to Hoosiers from private creditors and debt collectors.

The petitioners said without the protection, judgment creditors could pull the stimulus payments directly from debtors’ bank accounts — “depriving those most in need of such funds for food, shelter, utilities, medicine, transportation or other essentials of life.”

“Allowing the stimulus funds to be seized by creditors, debt collectors and debt buyers will prevent the stimulus funds from accomplishing their intended purposes, such as helping citizens with immediate and dire needs, helping society recover from the long pandemic, and stimulating the economy,” the groups said.

The five Hoosier justices did not explain in their brief order why they were unanimously opposed to the request.

The ruling comes almost one year after the state high court issued an order halting Indiana courts from issuing new orders to garnish CARES Act stimulus funds, but allowing creditors to continue attempting to collect on existing debt judgments.

The Supreme Court also declined Monday to extend the expiration date of that order beyond July 1, 2021.

Indiana Supreme Court order

Download PDF Indiana Supreme Court order

