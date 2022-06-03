Indiana Supreme Court denies Legislature ability to convene 'emergency session'

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Friday that a 2021 state law authorizing the General Assembly to convene itself under certain circumstances, without having to obtain the governor's consent to hold a special session, is unconstitutional.

In a 5-0 decision, the state's high court struck down House Enrolled Act 1123, which authorized a small group of legislative leaders to call all Hoosier lawmakers back to the Statehouse if they decide new laws are needed to respond to a statewide emergency declared by the governor.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush, writing for the Supreme Court, said that under the Indiana Constitution only the governor has the authority to reconvene the General Assembly after the Legislature ends its session on or before the adjournment deadline fixed by law.

She said the new "emergency session" created by the statute usurps the governor's exclusive constitutional authority to "at any time by proclamation, call a special session" by also giving the Legislative Council an opportunity to convene the General Assembly outside its usual meeting dates.

"By allowing the Legislative Council to set an emergency session at a time when the General Assembly is not convened, HEA 1123 infringes on a specific power given only to the governor and is therefore constitutionally infirm absent an amendment," said Rush, who lived in Munster as a child.

At the same time, Rush noted the Indiana Constitution authorizes the General Assembly to fix its annual meeting dates by law, which currently requires the Legislature to adjourn for the year by March 14 in even-numbered years and April 29 in odd-numbered years.

Rush hinted that if the General Assembly wants to meet at other times of the year, or even have the option of doing so, it need only enact a new law changing its fixed meeting dates, as it temporarily did last year when the Legislature was in continuous session, albeit not actually meeting the entire time, from Nov. 17, 2020, through Nov. 15, 2021.

"So long as the General Assembly sets the length and frequency of a session through a properly enacted bill (among other constitutional requirements), it has the constitutional authority to do so," Rush said.

Legislative leaders did not immediately respond to questions asking whether a law authorizing a year-round session potentially is on the table to enable the General Assembly to meet and adjourn in all 12 months of the year without needing to rely on the governor calling a special session.

"I respect the Indiana Supreme Court's opinion on House Enrolled Act 1123, and we'll consider all options moving forward," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said that while he is "disappointed in the outcome of the lawsuit," he respects the high court's ruling.

"We will work collaboratively to find a way forward that serves the best interests of the state of Indiana," Bray said.

Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, said the entire lawsuit was symptomatic of the ongoing "civil war" between Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Republican-controlled General Assembly that's done little to improve the lives of Hoosiers.

"The Indiana Supreme Court has confirmed what more and more Hoosiers see every day: the Indiana Republican Party's extremism and unnecessary purity tests are nothing but a waste of taxpayer money," Anderson said.

"Every year, the Indiana GOP pursues unpopular policies at the Statehouse. Every time, Hoosiers are forced to foot the bill. It's time to elect more Democrats who actually want to solve kitchen-table issues and balance out our government because Republicans have made it clear they have no vision to create a better future for Indiana."

A separate portion of the Supreme Court's ruling rejected the myriad procedural faults Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native who represented the General Assembly in the lawsuit, claimed should have prevented Holcomb from even challenging the emergency session statute in the first place.

In doing so, Rokita said, "the court became a Legislature today by overriding the intent of those who are directly elected by the people."

"The good news is the General Assembly can correct this," Rokita said.

Meanwhile, Holcomb said he's grateful the lawsuit has been resolved so Hoosier leaders can "continue focusing on building a prosperous state full of opportunity for all."

"From the beginning, this case presented important procedural, statutory and Constitutional questions that only the courts could answer. Today, the Indiana Supreme Court has provided clarity and finality on these important issues," Holcomb said.

"I appreciate the patience and humility Speaker Huston and Senator Bray have shown throughout the entire process, of which I always sought to match."

The emergency session statute was enacted April 15, 2021, after state lawmakers successfully voted to override a Holcomb veto by a 59-26 margin in the House and 36-8 in the Senate.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, said during the veto override debate many lawmakers felt left out of the decision-making process as the governor responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, imposing unpopular executive orders, including a face mask mandate and temporary business closures, that legislators could not explain to their constituents.

She and state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said the law would ensure Holcomb, or any future governor dealing with a statewide emergency, cannot ignore the 150 representatives and senators elected to represent the 6.7 million Hoosiers.

"All this is saying is that, at some point, the peoples' voice must be heard — and the peoples' voice is us," Lehman said.

Holcomb said he repeatedly asked legislative leaders in 2020 whether they wanted him to call a special session on COVID-19 policies only to repeatedly be told no.

Records show the General Assembly also never employed its statutory authority to rescind Holcomb's COVID-19 executive orders or prematurely end Indiana's two-year COVID-19 public health emergency.

Ironically, the strongest support for sustaining Holcomb's veto came from Democrats. They said enacting an unconstitutional law that only will be triggered during a future statewide emergency risks turning one crisis into an unholy mess.

"During an emergency situation, the last thing the people need is multiple people weighing in, delaying a quick response and trying to make decisions that need to be made immediately for the safety of the people," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.

