Indiana Supreme Court hears arguments on validity of Legislature's 'emergency session' law

All three branches of state government were represented in the Indiana Supreme Court chamber Thursday as the five justices heard oral arguments in an unprecedented legal dispute between the governor and the General Assembly.

At issue was the validity of House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1123 that permits Indiana House and Senate leaders, organized as the Legislative Council, to call the General Assembly into "emergency session" for up to 40 days when top lawmakers decide legislative action is needed to respond to a state of emergency declared by the governor, or to undo his emergency orders.

That statute was enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly April 15, 2021, after state lawmakers successfully voted to override a veto issued by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor then filed suit alleging the law is unconstitutional.

Richard Blaiklock, attorney for the governor, expanded on that claim for the Supreme Court. He said the Indiana Constitution gives the governor sole authority to call a special legislative session once the House and Senate have adjourned for the year, typically in April during odd-numbered years and in March during even-numbered years.

He said a state law, such as HEA 1123, cannot usurp the governor's constitutional right to call a special session by authorizing the Legislature to convene an unscheduled session on its own.

"To be clear, Governor Holcomb is not here saying that it's good or bad public policy to have the dual ability of the Legislature and the governor to be able to call a special session," Blaiklock said. "But that question is left for a proper constitutional amendment for the decision to be left to the voters of Indiana through that process.

"Because HEA 1123 circumvented that process, and tried to give the Legislature authority to do so through ordinary legislation, it's unconstitutional."

In response, Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, a Jasper County native representing the General Assembly, argued the law does not in any way limit the governor's ability to call a special session.

Rather, he said the Legislature's establishment of an "emergency session" is in line with its constitutional authority to set by law "the length and frequency of the sessions of the General Assembly," just as it's done for decades to hold an Organization Day meeting prior to start of the regular legislative session and a one-day "technical session" to correct errors in new laws before they take effect July 1.

"Nothing in the text or history of the Constitution suggests some exclusive power of the governor is compromised here," Fisher said.

Fisher also raised a variety of procedural issues he said prevents the Supreme Court from even deciding the case, including insufficient injury for standing, legislative immunity for legislative acts, declaratory judgment act restrictions, the political questions doctrine, and the attorney general's authority over litigation.

"The governor would sweep aside all of these hurdles just because he is the governor and nothing can thwart his demand for judicial recognition. No law supports that point of view," Fisher said.

"In short, this lawsuit is procedurally barred and meritless, and judgement for the defendants should be affirmed."

All five Republican-appointed justices quizzed the attorneys on both the underlying procedural issues and the merits of their cases during the extended, one-hour oral argument session.

If the justices decide the governor's basis for filing suit is insufficient, they may choose to dispose of the case on those grounds without reaching a ruling on the constitutional questions at stake.

Though Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, also seemed to suggest there's room to expand the issues.

He asked whether the Legislature's optional technical session, established by statute in 1995, also might be unconstitutional, or at least open to legal challenge akin to the emergency session law.

"We're in first issue territory here," Slaughter said.

That question could be unusually important this year as the Legislature is due to convene its technical session May 24 to consider overriding the governor's veto of House Enrolled Act 1041, which would bar transgender girls from participating in girls' sports at Indiana elementary, middle and high schools.

The Indiana ACLU already has vowed to file suit in federal court if the measure becomes law. Slaughter's inquiry suggests the civil rights organization might want to consider seeking a state court injunction to prevent the technical session from convening while the emergency session litigation is pending at the Supreme Court.

There is no definitive timeline for the state's highest court to issue its ruling following oral arguments.

In any case, HEA 1123 is unlikely to be invoked and an emergency session of the General Assembly convened any time soon, since the law requires Indiana be under a statewide emergency declared by the governor.

The state's COVID-19 public health emergency, which fueled legislative demand for the statute in the first place, was ended by Holcomb March 3 after 728 days, or two days shy of exactly two years.

