Indiana Supreme Court sanctions 2 Region lawyers

The Indiana Supreme Court has sanctioned two Northwest Indiana lawyers for mismanaging their attorney trust accounts over a period of several years.

In separate unanimous orders, the state's high court put the law licenses of Crown Point attorney Robin Remley and Chesterton attorney Anthony Tavitas on probation, and subject to indefinite suspension if the issues identified by the Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission are not fully remedied.

According to court records, Remley mismanaged her attorney trust accounts from 2014 to 2018 by failing to keep adequate records, commingling client and attorney funds, making improper disbursements and electronic transfers, and paying personal and business expenses directly from her trust account.

The court said Tavitas likewise maintained inadequate records, commingled client funds with personal and business funds, and regularly paid personal and business expenses from his trust account.

In addition, Tavitas once neglected to timely disburse settlement proceeds to a client. He also failed to keep executed copies of fee agreements in personal injury cases he handled, according to court records.