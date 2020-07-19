You are the owner of this article.
Indiana Supreme Court sanctions 2 Region lawyers
The Indiana Supreme Court has sanctioned two Northwest Indiana lawyers for mismanaging their attorney trust accounts over a period of several years.

In separate unanimous orders, the state's high court put the law licenses of Crown Point attorney Robin Remley and Chesterton attorney Anthony Tavitas on probation, and subject to indefinite suspension if the issues identified by the Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission are not fully remedied.

According to court records, Remley mismanaged her attorney trust accounts from 2014 to 2018 by failing to keep adequate records, commingling client and attorney funds, making improper disbursements and electronic transfers, and paying personal and business expenses directly from her trust account.

The court said Tavitas likewise maintained inadequate records, commingled client funds with personal and business funds, and regularly paid personal and business expenses from his trust account.

In addition, Tavitas once neglected to timely disburse settlement proceeds to a client. He also failed to keep executed copies of fee agreements in personal injury cases he handled, according to court records.

Neither attorney previously has been sanctioned by the Supreme Court, which regulates the legal profession in Indiana, and both cooperated with the Disciplinary Commission and took proactive steps to remedy their misconduct, records show.

Nevertheless, the five justices agreed each attorney violated multiple Indiana Professional Conduct Rules by their actions.

The court, as a result, ordered Remley's law license to probation for 18 months, which defaults to a 90-day total ban on practicing law, without automatic reinstatement, if she fails to comply with the terms of her disciplinary agreement, records show.

Tavitas' law license was put on probation for 12 months, also with a 90-day suspension, without automatic reinstatement, looming in case of noncompliance, records show.

Both lawyers were commanded to hire, at their own expense, a certified public accountant approved by the Disciplinary Commission to monitor their trust accounts and report quarterly to the commission on the status of the accounts.

They also are required to participate in monitoring by the Indiana Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, according to court records.

Download PDF Robin Remley attorney discipline order by Indiana Supreme Court
Download PDF Anthony Tavitas attorney discipline order by Indiana Supreme Court
