Indiana surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections

More than 1 million Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Indiana on March 6, 2020.

The million case milestone was passed sometime Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Indiana is the 14th state to record more than 1 million COVID-19 infections.

Data released Monday show the total number of all-time, unique COVID-19 cases in Indiana stands at 1,000,163.

That equates to approximately 1 in 7 Hoosiers who have had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis at some point in the past 19 months, records show.

During the same period, COVID-19 has killed 16,309 Hoosiers when deaths confirmed by COVID-19 testing (15,771) and deaths doctors have attributed to COVID-19 without a positive test result (538) are added together.

That means 1.6% of everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Indiana has died from the virus.

Hoosiers 12 and older can protect themselves from COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting the free COVID-19 vaccine that's available without an appointment at 1,083 locations across the state, including most retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.