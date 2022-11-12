Indiana tax collections exceed target by 12.6% in October

Better than expected sales tax, individual income tax and corporate income tax proceeds helped push Indiana's October revenue well above the tax collections anticipated by state's revenue forecast.

Data recently released by the State Budget Agency show Indiana took in $1.7 billion last month in tax and fee receipts for its General Fund, which supports student instruction, Hoosier health care, prisons and public safety, and nearly all other state spending.

The October revenue total was $184.7 million, or 12.6%, greater than the Dec. 16, 2021, state revenue forecast, as well as $277.4 million, or 20.2%, more than the revenue projections used by Indiana lawmakers in April 2021 as they crafted the two-year state budget.

Even excluding $70 million in income tax proceeds received by the state in September but not processed until October, Indiana's monthly revenue was 7.8% above estimates and grew 15.5% compared to October 2021, according to the State Budget Agency.

The State Budget Committee is due in mid-December to receive an updated revenue forecast for the remainder of the current budget year, which ends June 30, 2023, and for the July 2023-June 2025 period covered by the next state spending plan.

Crafting that new, two-year state budget will be the primary task of Hoosier lawmakers when the Republican-controlled General Assembly convenes its four-month annual session in early January.

Unadjusted October revenue results show the 7% state sales tax brought in $861.2 million for the month, exceeding the forecast by $36.3 million, or 4.4%, and topping October 2021 sales tax receipts by $67 million, or 8.4%.

Likewise, individual income tax revenue totaled $687.3 million last month, a $121.4 million, or 21.4%, gain over the forecast, and $221.7 million, or 47.6%, more than the same month last year, data show.

However, the State Budget Agency is cautioning Hoosiers not to read too much into that surplus because October 2022 was positively impacted by the fifth Friday effect, and additional withholding from Indiana workers' paychecks, compared to October 2021.

Overall, Indiana's tax collections of $6.6 billion through the first third of its budget year are running $302.9 million, or 4.8%, ahead of the revenue forecast, and $726.7 million, or 12.4%, ahead of the budget plan.

Year-over-year state revenue also is up over the past four months by $575 million, or 9.6%, according to the State Budget Agency.