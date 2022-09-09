Indiana tax collections once again top monthly expectations

The Hoosier State once again has collected considerably more money in monthly tax receipts than predicted by Indiana's regularly updated revenue forecast.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana took in $1.55 billion in general fund revenue during the month of August.

That was $128.1 million, or 9%, more than anticipated by the December 2021 revenue forecast, and $201 million, or 14.9%, more money than the estimates used by state lawmakers in April 2021 as they crafted Indiana's two-year spending plan.

The budget agency said better than expected collections from individual income tax, sales tax and corporate taxes, as well as interest and miscellaneous revenues helped drive last month's performance.

Records show the $861.5 million in August sales tax receipts, which mostly reflect July spending by Hoosiers, topped the monthly target by 3.4%, and exceeded August 2021 state sales tax revenue by $56 million, or 6.9%.

Likewise, the $611.9 million in individual income tax collections last month beat expectations by $71 million, or 13.1%. Though nearly all the excess was due to automatic taxpayer refund payments being applied to Hoosiers' outstanding tax debts and similar obligations, according to the budget agency.

Nevertheless, last month's income tax receipts still bested August 2021 state income tax revenue by $108.6 million, or 21.6%, records show.

Total Indiana tax revenue now stands at $200.1 million, or 7.1%, above the forecast two months into the state's 2023 budget year, which runs from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Data show the state's general fund revenue also is $321.1 million, or 11.8%, greater than the same two-month period last year.

Hoosier lawmakers in August approved spending $1 billion in excess state revenue generated during the 2022 budget year to pay a $200 per person refund to eligible Hoosiers, on top of the $125 automatic taxpayer refund issued following the close of the 2021 budget year.

Electronic distribution of both refunds is practically complete. Hoosiers receiving their refunds via a paper check should get their money in the mail as a single $325 payment, or $650 for married couples, by Nov. 1, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Records show Indiana still is sitting on a $5 billion to $6 billion budget reserve — well above the roughly $2 billion state lawmakers aim to keep in the bank for unexpected needs.

Deciding whether and how to spend that extra money, along with the approximately $38 billion in standard biennial appropriations, will be the primary task of the General Assembly when it convenes its four-month regular session in early January.

Hoosier lawmakers are due to get an updated revenue forecast in mid-December, and again in April 2023, to help guide their deliberations as they devise the two-year state spending plan and forward it to the governor for final approval.