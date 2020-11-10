Indiana tax dollars going to aid Trump cause in Pennsylvania ballot lawsuit

Hoosier taxpayers are supporting an almost certainly futile legal effort being waged on behalf of Republican President Donald Trump that seeks to invalidate some Pennsylvania mail-in ballots.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, announced Tuesday he's joined the state to a lawsuit pending at the U.S. Supreme Court that claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unlawfully extended to Nov. 6 from Nov. 3 the deadline for mail-in ballots, voted on or before Election Day, to be received by local election officials.
The number of ballots at issue could be as many as 53,640, according to Pennsylvania voting records. But it also may be less than 10,000 ballots, since some mail-in ballots received by Election Day were not recorded as received until a day or two after.
In any case, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden leads Trump by nearly 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania; a margin Trump cannot overcome even if the maximum potential number of mail-in ballots are removed from the tally, since many of those votes are for Trump.
Nevertheless, Hill claims Indiana has an interest in the U.S. Supreme Court affirming that state legislatures, not state courts, set election deadlines.
"The inescapable reality is that it is now the judiciary that sets the times and manner of federal elections, occasionally with the consent of some executive official, not the state legislature," Hill says in the brief joined by Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the extended ballot receipt deadline, made in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. Postal Service delays, is wholly consistent with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Constitution and its mandate that all aspects of the electoral process be open and unrestricted so as not to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters.
That conclusion has been endorsed by, among others, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, a Republican who served as the nation's first secretary of homeland security.
Ridge said in a U.S. Supreme Court filing there's no basis for a federal court to intervene in a Pennsylvania constitutional issue that's already been decided by Pennsylvania's highest court.
Curiously, as recently as Sept. 29, Hill also declared in a press release that he believed federal courts should not micromanage state election processes.
Hill did not explain what prompted his change of heart. However, a second Trump term would give Hill more job options when he leaves office next month, since the Indiana Republican Party declined in June to renominate Hill for attorney general after the Indiana Supreme Court concluded Hill committed misdemeanor battery in 2018 by groping four women at an Indianapolis bar.
At the same time, Hill is not alone among Hoosier Republicans in denying that Biden is the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Neither Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., or U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., has acknowledged Biden as president-elect, even though Biden is projected to have won a majority of the electoral vote and leads Trump by nearly 5 million in the popular vote.
They each also declined to comment on Hill's lawsuit.
Young said, however, "Every legal vote will soon be counted and certified. Once that happens, I'm confident the results of the election will be recognized."
Braun agreed: "The process needs to play itself out. Every legal vote needs to be counted," he said. "Any concern about irregularities, especially any fraud that might be present, I think it behooves all Americans to get to the bottom of it."
He also added that if you ignore Biden's margin of victory in California then the national popular vote between Biden and Trump practically is a tie.
Indiana filing in Pennsylvania GOP v. Boockvar
Gallery: Election Day 2020 in NWI
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting - LaPorte 2
Voting - LaPorte
Voting at Brummitt Elementary School near Chesterton
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Gary schools referendum
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.