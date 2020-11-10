Indiana tax dollars going to aid Trump cause in Pennsylvania ballot lawsuit

Hoosier taxpayers are supporting an almost certainly futile legal effort being waged on behalf of Republican President Donald Trump that seeks to invalidate some Pennsylvania mail-in ballots.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, announced Tuesday he's joined the state to a lawsuit pending at the U.S. Supreme Court that claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unlawfully extended to Nov. 6 from Nov. 3 the deadline for mail-in ballots, voted on or before Election Day, to be received by local election officials.

The number of ballots at issue could be as many as 53,640, according to Pennsylvania voting records. But it also may be less than 10,000 ballots, since some mail-in ballots received by Election Day were not recorded as received until a day or two after.

In any case, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden leads Trump by nearly 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania; a margin Trump cannot overcome even if the maximum potential number of mail-in ballots are removed from the tally, since many of those votes are for Trump.

Nevertheless, Hill claims Indiana has an interest in the U.S. Supreme Court affirming that state legislatures, not state courts, set election deadlines.