Indiana tax revenue beats forecast by 11.1% in October

There's no doubt about it — Indiana's economy is on a roll.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana collected a total of $1.37 billion in tax revenue during October.

That was $136.7 million, or 11.1%, more than anticipated by the April 15 state revenue forecast.

It's also the seventh month in a row with state revenue outpacing predictions, and the second consecutive month where the forecast was beat by a double-digit percentage (15.8% in September).

Records show individual income tax payments led the major tax categories in topping expectations by bringing in $465.6 million, or $47.9 million (11.5%) above the monthly estimate.

Meanwhile, the $794.2 million in September sales tax receipts were $50.6 million (6.8%) more than predicted.

Corporate income tax revenue totaling $35 million, riverboat wagering taxes of $26.7 million, and other collections ($39.4 million) also beat the forecast, adding another $101.1 million to the state's bottom line for October.

In fact, Indiana's total tax revenue is running $564.8 million, or 10.4%, ahead of the target for the July-October period that comprises the first third of the state's 2022 budget year, records show.