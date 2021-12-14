Indiana tax revenue continues exceeding expectations

What to do with the extra money is a question that's likely to dominate the General Assembly's 10-week annual session that begins Jan. 4.

Typically, Hoosier lawmakers avoid issues relating to taxes and spending during even-numbered years, preferring to reserve budget matters to odd-numbered years when the Legislature crafts and adopts a two-year state spending plan.

But House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, last month pledged tax cuts will be at the top of the 2022 House Republican agenda, even though a specific tax cut plan has not yet been decided on by the House GOP caucus.

Tax policies under consideration include possibly reducing the 3.23% flat state income rate to an unspecified lower rate, or potentially increasing the $1,000 per person income tax exemption, or earnings not subject to tax — an amount that has not changed, or been updated for inflation, in decades, Huston said.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican leaders seem less inclined to hastily cut taxes and generally would prefer to wait until the Legislature's 2023 biennial budget session before considering significant reductions — just in case the current state revenue growth merely is a temporary product of the various federal economic stimulus programs.