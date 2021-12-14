Indiana tax revenue continues exceeding expectations

The money keeps rolling in.
Indiana in November blasted through its anticipated tax revenue total for the eighth consecutive month, according to the State Budget Agency.
Altogether, the state collected $1.35 billion in tax payments last month. That was $79.4 million, or 6.2%, more than predicted by the April state revenue forecast.
Data show sales tax receipts primarily were responsible for the surplus. In November, Hoosiers paid $801.3 million in sales taxes, well above (10.9%) the $722.8 million target.
Individual income tax receipts also came in $13.7 million higher than expected at $492.7 million, a 2.9% increase compared to earlier estimates. Monthly casino taxes totaled $27.2 million, which was $9.3 million (52%) above the forecast, records show.
On the other hand, Indiana paid out greater than expected corporate income tax refunds due to tax timing last month (-$11.9 million), preventing the state from exceeding its monthly revenue goal by an even greater amount, according to the State Budget Agency.
Nevertheless, five months into its current budget year Indiana has an enviable $644.2 million in unanticipated revenue, or nearly 10% more money than Hoosier legislators expected the state would collect by the end of November.
What to do with the extra money is a question that's likely to dominate the General Assembly's 10-week annual session that begins Jan. 4.
Typically, Hoosier lawmakers avoid issues relating to taxes and spending during even-numbered years, preferring to reserve budget matters to odd-numbered years when the Legislature crafts and adopts a two-year state spending plan.
But House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, last month pledged tax cuts will be at the top of the 2022 House Republican agenda, even though a specific tax cut plan has not yet been decided on by the House GOP caucus.
Tax policies under consideration include possibly reducing the 3.23% flat state income rate to an unspecified lower rate, or potentially increasing the $1,000 per person income tax exemption, or earnings not subject to tax — an amount that has not changed, or been updated for inflation, in decades, Huston said.
Meanwhile, Senate Republican leaders seem less inclined to hastily cut taxes and generally would prefer to wait until the Legislature's 2023 biennial budget session before considering significant reductions — just in case the current state revenue growth merely is a temporary product of the various federal economic stimulus programs.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb shares their skepticism. He noted Indiana's corporate income tax rate was reduced to 4.9% from 5.25% on July 1, completing a series of phased reductions from the 8.5% corporate income tax rate that was in effect in 2012.
In addition, Holcomb said a record-setting state revenue surge at the June 30 close of the 2021 budget year triggered a $545 million automatic taxpayer refund that will return an estimated $170 per filer when Hoosiers submit their personal income tax returns next year.
All agreed much will depend on the tax collections predicted for 2022 in the updated state revenue forecast due to be released Thursday during the quarterly meeting of the State Budget Committee.
"We're tracking in the right direction," Holcomb said. "But it will be, I think, both informative and instructive when the new revenue forecast numbers come out, and then that will help us gauge what to add now, and what to add in terms of the 2023 agenda."