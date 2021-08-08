Indiana tax revenue continues soaring above expectations

Hoosiers have money in their pockets and they're seemingly eager to spend it.

Data released by the State Budget Agency shows Indiana in July collected $65.2 million — or 5.1% — more tax revenue than officials anticipated in April when they crafted the two-year state revenue forecast.

Records show the majority of the extra revenue came from the 7% sales tax paid by Hoosiers when they purchased products last month at Indiana-based stores and online retailers.

Altogether, Hoosiers paid $830.4 million in sales taxes in July. That was $38 million, or 4.8%, above the monthly revenue target.

In contrast, the $419.2 million in personal income tax collections only was $300,000, or 0.1%, greater than predicted, according to the state's July revenue report.

The extra spending absent unanticipated earnings likely was due to advance payment of the increased federal child tax credit of $250 or $300 a month per child, depending on age, landing in the bank accounts of eligible Hoosier families with children around July 15.

It also may be a result of Hoosiers continuing to spend their $1,400 federal stimulus checks that helped boost state revenue by an unprecedented $1.2 billion above the forecast in April, May and June.