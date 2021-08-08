Indiana tax revenue continues soaring above expectations

Hoosiers have money in their pockets and they're seemingly eager to spend it.
Data released by the State Budget Agency shows Indiana in July collected $65.2 million — or 5.1% — more tax revenue than officials anticipated in April when they crafted the two-year state revenue forecast.
Records show the majority of the extra revenue came from the 7% sales tax paid by Hoosiers when they purchased products last month at Indiana-based stores and online retailers.
Altogether, Hoosiers paid $830.4 million in sales taxes in July. That was $38 million, or 4.8%, above the monthly revenue target.
In contrast, the $419.2 million in personal income tax collections only was $300,000, or 0.1%, greater than predicted, according to the state's July revenue report.
The extra spending absent unanticipated earnings likely was due to advance payment of the increased federal child tax credit of $250 or $300 a month per child, depending on age, landing in the bank accounts of eligible Hoosier families with children around July 15.
It also may be a result of Hoosiers continuing to spend their $1,400 federal stimulus checks that helped boost state revenue by an unprecedented $1.2 billion above the forecast in April, May and June.
In fact, Indiana collected so much excess revenue during the final three months of its 2021 budget year that individuals filing their state income taxes next year will get an estimated $170 credit toward their tax liability — triggering an income tax refund for most filers.
Both the one-time stimulus check and enhanced child tax credit, which expires in December, were enacted in March by Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress, including U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as part of the American Rescue Plan.
All of Indiana's Republican congressmen, and U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, both R-Ind., voted against the plan, even though it has produced a revenue windfall for the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to spend — so far primarily on reducing state debt and teacher pension obligations.
Records show Indiana businesses also are benefiting from extra sales generated in part by the federal aid to Hoosiers provided through the American Rescue Plan.
According to the State Budget Agency, Indiana's corporate income tax revenue in July totaled $43.5 million. That was $28.9 million, or a whopping 197.2%, more than anticipated by the state's revenue forecast.
In all, the state collected $1.33 billion in general fund tax revenue in July, records show.