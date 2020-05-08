Indiana tax revenue plummets; 'significant' spending cuts on tap

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana is poised to sharply reduce state spending to maintain its balanced budget following a steep decline in sales, income and gaming tax receipts caused by policies aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

The State Budget Agency reported Friday that Indiana collected $1.2 billion in General Fund tax revenue in April, a whopping $964 million, or 44%, less than predicted by the state's revenue forecast, and $1.04 billion, or 45.7%, below the state's April 2019 revenue total.

Cris Johnston, director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget and a Crown Point native, said the bulk of the revenue shortfall was due to Indiana following the federal government in shifting its income tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15.

He said nearly $800 million in personal and corporate income taxes that normally would have come in last month presumably will be paid July — during Indiana's next budget year — assuming the individuals and businesses have the funds needed to cover their tax bills.

Johnston said the other $164 million in anticipated April sales and gaming tax revenue likely is gone for good, since Hoosiers can't go back and pay taxes on items they didn't purchase or retroactively gamble at casinos that have been closed since March 16.