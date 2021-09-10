Indiana tax revenue tops expectations again in August

The Hoosier spending spree continues.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency shows Indiana in August collected $103 million — or 8.1% — more tax revenue than officials anticipated in April when they crafted the two-year state revenue forecast.

Records show the majority of the extra revenue came from the 7% sales tax paid by Hoosiers when they purchased products last month at Indiana-based stores and online retailers.

Altogether, Hoosiers paid $805.5 million in sales taxes in August. That was $50.1 million, or 6.6%, above the monthly revenue target.

Individual income tax payments also bested expectations in August after coming in merely at the predicted amount in July.

Last month's state revenue report shows Indiana collected $503.3 million in personal income taxes. That was $27.8 million, or 5.8%, more than anticipated.

The State Budget Agency urged Hoosiers to keep an eye on the September income tax number, due to be released in early October, to see if August was an unusual blip, or if more Hoosiers are working, incomes are growing, and greater tax revenue is correspondingly being generated for the state.