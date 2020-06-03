Indiana to test all nursing home employees for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every Indiana nursing home employee this month will be tested for COVID-19 to provide additional protection to nursing home residents and to better understand the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer at the Family and Social Services Administration, said the state is confident it now has the capacity to test the thousands of nursing home staffers across Indiana at least one time in June.

"We know that the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities occur when a staff member contracts the virus and unknowingly brings it into the facility," Rusyniak said.

"This is one of the most difficult aspects of this virus: People can transmit it without having any symptoms. The close contact between the staff and residents then likely facilitates the spread. And while infection control measures, like wearing personal protective equipment and hand washing are critical at preventing the spread, they are clearly not enough."

Rusyniak explained that in addition to enabling infected nursing home employees to be separated from vulnerable residents, the testing will aid researchers working to better understand the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.

"This will be a really important step in preventing future outbreaks," he said.