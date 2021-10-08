Indiana tops September tax revenue target by nearly 16%

The Hoosier State is continuing to crush its monthly revenue targets.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana collected a total of $1.91 billion in tax revenue for September.

That was $259.9 million, or 15.8%, more than anticipated by the April 15 state revenue forecast.

Records show individual income tax payments outpaced all other tax types by bringing in $686.3 million, or $103.1 million (17.7%) above the monthly estimate.

At the same time, the $831.3 million in September sales tax receipts were $86.6 million (11.6%) more than predicted.

Corporate income tax revenue (by 31.2%), riverboat wagering taxes (13%), and other collections (4.1%) also beat the forecast, adding tens of millions of extra dollars to the state's bottom line.

In fact, Indiana tax revenue came in $428.1 million, or 10.2%, ahead of the target for the July-September period that comprises the first quarter of the state's 2022 budget year, records show.