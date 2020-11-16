 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana U.S. senator getting back to work following two negative COVID-19 tests
urgent

Indiana U.S. senator getting back to work following two negative COVID-19 tests

{{featured_button_text}}
Todd Young

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is resuming his duties in Washington, D.C. Tuesday following two negative tests for COVID-19.

The Hoosier senator last week canceled his scheduled public appearances and quarantined after being exposed to a staff member in Indiana who later was confirmed to have COVID-19.

"I appreciate all the kind messages I've received, and I look forward to returning to Washington to push for more relief for Hoosiers who are hurting as a result of this pandemic," Young said.

"I encourage all Hoosiers to remain vigilant and continue to take this virus seriously."

In his role as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Young is helping lead the GOP effort to win two Georgia U.S. Senate seats in a Jan. 5 runoff election that likely will determine which political party controls the Senate for at least the next two years.

COVID-19 in the Midwest: Scenes from the resurgence

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NWI reacts to Joe Biden's election victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts