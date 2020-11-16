Indiana U.S. senator getting back to work following two negative COVID-19 tests

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is resuming his duties in Washington, D.C. Tuesday following two negative tests for COVID-19.

The Hoosier senator last week canceled his scheduled public appearances and quarantined after being exposed to a staff member in Indiana who later was confirmed to have COVID-19.

"I appreciate all the kind messages I've received, and I look forward to returning to Washington to push for more relief for Hoosiers who are hurting as a result of this pandemic," Young said.

"I encourage all Hoosiers to remain vigilant and continue to take this virus seriously."

In his role as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Young is helping lead the GOP effort to win two Georgia U.S. Senate seats in a Jan. 5 runoff election that likely will determine which political party controls the Senate for at least the next two years.

