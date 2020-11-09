Indiana U.S. senator quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is canceling his scheduled public appearances after being exposed to a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

The Hoosier lawmaker said Monday he met last week with a staff member in Indiana who since has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff," Young said.

"I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but I will be tested this week and halt all in-person activities until further notice."

As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Young is expected to lead the GOP effort to win two Georgia U.S. Senate seats in a Jan. 5 runoff election that likely will determine which political party controls the Senate for at least the next two years.

