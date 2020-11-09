Indiana U.S. senator quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., left, bumps elbows Sept. 30, 2020 with now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Young announced Monday he will quarantine after being exposed last week to a staffer later confirmed to have COVID-19.
Provided
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is canceling his scheduled public appearances after being exposed to a person confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Hoosier lawmaker said Monday he met last week with a staff member in Indiana who since has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff," Young said.
"I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but I will be tested this week and halt all in-person activities until further notice."
As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Young is expected to lead the GOP effort to win two Georgia U.S. Senate seats in a Jan. 5 runoff election that likely will determine which political party controls the Senate for at least the next two years.
Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic
PNW students return to campus
Purdue University Northwest nursing students walk together after collecting new PNW backpacks and face masks at the "Pride Pickup" on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Lailah Hill, freshman at Purdue University Northwest, takes notes during an American Government & Politics course on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Doorways to buildings at Purdue University Northwest are specifically marked for entrance or exit for student traffic.
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Students in an American Government and Politics course listen to instructor Dr. Richard Rupp, center, on Aug. 27 at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Dr. Richard Rupp, Purdue University Northwest instructor, takes attendance for his American Government and Politics course on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Dr. Richard Rupp, instructor at Purdue University Northwest, leads an American Government & Politics course on
at the Hammond campus. Aug. 27
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Classrooms at Purdue University Northwest have reduced capacities for students to lower the number of individuals in a classroom space at a time.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Dr. Richard Rupp, right, Purdue University Northwest instructor, engages with students following a quiz on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Susan Brychell, far right, manager of events at Purdue University Northwest, helps distribute PNW backpacks and face masks to students on Aug. 27 during "Pride Pickup" outdoors at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Jack Poland, Purdue University Northwest sophomore, purchases snacks from the Market CLO on Aug. 27 inside the Classroom Office Building at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Purdue University Northwest faculty help distribute PNW backpacks and face masks to students during the "Pride Pickup" on Aug. 27 outdoors at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Signage encourages Purdue University Northwest students to practice social distancing as they travel around the Hammond campus on Aug. 27.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Purdue University Northwest students listen during a class with Dr. Richard Rupp on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Jasmin Ramirez, freshman at Purdue University Northwest, works in a cubicle space inside the Bioscience Innovation Building on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Rachel LaSalle, left, cashier, hands change back to freshman Lailah Hill at the Market CLO shop on Aug. 27 inside the Classroom Office Building at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Sanitizing wipes are made available to Purdue University Northwest students inside a lounge space at the Student Union & Library on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Jayla Johnson, freshman at Purdue University Northwest, answers a question during an American Government & Politics course on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Purdue University Northwest students practice social distancing as they work outdoors Aug. 27 at the Student Union & Library at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Hand sanitizer stations are available to people entering Purdue University Northwest's building.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Antonio Contreras, sophomore at Purdue University Northwest, reads on his computer in a student lounge at the Classroom Office Building on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW students return to campus
Dr. Richard Rupp, instructor at Purdue University Northwest, asks questions to students during an American Government & Politics course on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Hand sanitizer is made available upon entry for students in a biology course on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus' Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Ann Jorgensen, nursing instructor at Purdue University Northwest, motions on her own body as she demonstrates a lesson with a mannequin in front of students on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Purdue University Northwest nursing instructor Kim Jayjack demonstrates equipment used with draining body fluids during a lab on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Purdue University Northwest nursing student Taryn O'Brien, center, takes notes during her lab time on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Sarah Dunleavy, nursing instructor at Purdue University Northwest, demonstrates a drainage reservoir during a lab on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Nursing instructor Ann Jorgensen, center right, leads her students in a lab on wound care and body fluid drainage, with the help of a mannequin, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Dr. Young Choi leads a biology lecture on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Purdue University Northwest nursing student Mofoluwaso Ibikunle-Salami jots down notes during a lecture period in her lab on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Nursing students Ja'net Lundy, left, and Mike Young talk with instructor Ann Jorgensen as they learn about treating wounds and draining body fluids on Wednesday during their lab at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Chien-Yu Chou, senior at Purdue University Northwest, sports personal protective equipment as he and other students work with microscopes in a microbiology lab on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Nursing instructor Sarah Dunleavy leads her students during a lab on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Dr. Young Choi motions to a slideshow on Wednesday during a biology lecture at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Irina Dinu, senior at Purdue University Northwest, wears personal protective equipment while pearing through a microscope in a microbiology lab on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Instructor Sarah Dunleavy gestures with a mannequin during a nursing lab with her students on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Emily Wimmer, nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, examines a wound drainage reservoir during her lab on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Nursing students Ja'net Lundy, left, and Mike Young talk with instructor Ann Jorgensen as they learn about treating wounds and draining body fluids on Wednesday during their lab at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Dr. Young Choi, far left, paces in front of a classroom during his biology lecture on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Kim Jayjack, nursing instructor at Purdue University Northwest, lectures on how to treat wounds during a lab on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW Bioscience building
Nursing student Weston Lounsbury, left, answers a question for instructor Sarah Dunleavy during a lab on Wednesday at the Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_09
A digital advertisement inside IUN's Arts & Sciences Building serves as a reminder to practice compassion, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_03
Red dots can be spotted on various tables and chairs throughout Indiana University Northwest in Gary. These markers indicate acceptable areas for students and staff to occupy without breaking social distancing.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_04
Indiana University Northwest in Gary is using campaigns such as #IUNStrong to help raise awareness and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_01
Signs posted on the doors of Indiana University Northwest's Hawthorn Hall remind visitors that large groupings are prohibited inside of the building.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_11
A sign posted on a stairwell inside IUN's Dunes Medical/Professional Building reminds students and faculty to practice social distancing.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_06
Signs inside of Indiana University Northwest's Moraine Student Center guide individuals toward a COVID-19 mitigation testing area.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_10
Sanitization areas, such as the one pictured in Moraine Student Center, can be spotted in campus buildings throughout Indiana University Northwest in Gary. Students and faculty are encouraged to practice proper health and safety protocols at all times.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_08
A section of IUN's Moraine Student Center has been transformed into a COVID-19 mitigation testing area.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_07
Prior to the start of the Fall 2020 semester, each student and faculty member at Indiana University Northwest was given protective facemasks for use around campus.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_05
Red social distancing markers can be spotted on each end of a table inside of Indiana University Northwest's Anderson Library. Students and faculty around campus are encouraged to sanitize and wipe down areas after use.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_02
Some computer stations inside the lobby of Indiana University Northwest's Hawthorn Hall have been shut down to help maintain social distancing.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
