 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana U.S. senator quarantining following COVID-19 exposure
urgent

Indiana U.S. senator quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana senators will vote to confirm Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., left, bumps elbows Sept. 30, 2020 with now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Young announced Monday he will quarantine after being exposed last week to a staffer later confirmed to have COVID-19.

 Provided

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is canceling his scheduled public appearances after being exposed to a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

The Hoosier lawmaker said Monday he met last week with a staff member in Indiana who since has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff," Young said.

"I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but I will be tested this week and halt all in-person activities until further notice."

As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Young is expected to lead the GOP effort to win two Georgia U.S. Senate seats in a Jan. 5 runoff election that likely will determine which political party controls the Senate for at least the next two years.

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NWI reacts to Joe Biden's election victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts