Indiana unlikely to eliminate license plate stickers and vehicle registration cards

Expired sticker triggers stop

However, Indiana State Police Sgt. Corey Berfield said police officers often use an expired license plate sticker as the basis for investigating traffic infractions or other crimes.

Eliminating the sticker might require police agencies to purchase expensive automated license plate readers to maintain the same ability to quickly spot a potential registration violation on the highways, he said.

State Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, said he's also concerned officers might have to make more traffic stops to verify vehicle registration statuses in the absence of license plate stickers, which he said is a potentially dangerous proposition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BMV, at least four states and one Canadian province have taken steps to replace license plate stickers and registration documents with electronic records.

Though the agency said if Indiana lawmakers move in that direction, they should allow at least a year or more for the BMV to raise awareness of the change with Hoosier motorists and explain how it will work.