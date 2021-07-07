Indiana ups advisory level in some counties as COVID-19 continues to spread

Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties all remain at the best possible "blue" rating with low community spread of COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Statewide, 423 individuals were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19. That's up from 369 COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals on June 24, a 15% increase in less than two weeks, data show.

While that's barely a tenth of the peak COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in December, state data show nearly all of the recent hospitalizations are individuals who have not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, among the more than 2.8 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated this year against the coronavirus there have been just 2,572 COVID-19 cases, 125 hospitalizations, and 41 deaths from COVID-19.

In contrast, unvaccinated Hoosiers account for more than 750,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,400 deaths since March 2020, records show.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is widely available at Northwest Indiana hospitals, health clinics and retail pharmacies, and it takes just a few minutes to complete the required paperwork and have the vaccine injected in the upper arm muscle.