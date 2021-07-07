 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana ups advisory level in some counties as COVID-19 continues to spread
alert urgent
COVID-19

Indiana ups advisory level in some counties as COVID-19 continues to spread

Indiana ups advisory level in some counties as COVID-19 continues to spread

The Indiana Department of Health this week is classifying 17 of the state's 92 counties as "yellow," and one county as "orange," based on the spread of COVID-19 in those communities. Last week, there were just six yellow counties and zero orange counties, which indicates the spread of COVID-19 is increasing in the Hoosier State. Blue counties currently have low rates of COVID-19 infection.

 Indiana Department of Health

Hoosiers may think they're done with COVID-19 as summer activities, and life in general, return to "normal" following more than a year of cancellations and disruptions.

But COVID-19 isn't through infecting Hoosiers.

Data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health show 17 of the state's 92 counties classified as "yellow," with moderate community spread of COVID-19, up from just 6 yellow counties last week.

That includes Newton County, located immediately south of Lake County, which tallied a 14.4% COVID-19 testing positivity rate and the equivalent of 85 cases per 100,000 residents during the seven-day period between June 29 and Monday.

Warren County, located along the Illinois border in west central Indiana, achieved the dubious distinction becoming the first county in five weeks to be classified as "orange" by the state health agency due to community spread of COVID-19 approaching high levels.

State records show fewer than half of the eligible Warren County residents age 12 and up have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

No Indiana counties currently have the highest possible "red" designation that could trigger significant restrictions on local businesses and residents to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties all remain at the best possible "blue" rating with low community spread of COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Statewide, 423 individuals were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19. That's up from 369 COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals on June 24, a 15% increase in less than two weeks, data show.

While that's barely a tenth of the peak COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in December, state data show nearly all of the recent hospitalizations are individuals who have not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, among the more than 2.8 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated this year against the coronavirus there have been just 2,572 COVID-19 cases, 125 hospitalizations, and 41 deaths from COVID-19.

In contrast, unvaccinated Hoosiers account for more than 750,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,400 deaths since March 2020, records show.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is widely available at Northwest Indiana hospitals, health clinics and retail pharmacies, and it takes just a few minutes to complete the required paperwork and have the vaccine injected in the upper arm muscle.

Individuals can find more information about the vaccine, and locate a vaccine site, by visiting the Indiana Department of Health website: ourshot.in.gov.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garcia, Wiley concede in NYC mayoral race

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts