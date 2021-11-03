Indiana using eBay to auction some contents of dormant safe deposit boxes

Hoosiers looking for a great deal on jewelry, collectible coins and similar valuable items might want to check out the eBay page of the Indiana attorney general's unclaimed property division.

The office, which usually works to reconnect Hoosiers with money from forgotten bank accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, product refunds and rental deposits, has begun selling some of the physical property handed over from dormant safe deposit boxes to minimize storage and caretaking costs.

"By statute, we have the option of liquidating those items after three years," said Amy Hendrix, director of the unclaimed property division. "And eBay is certainly the most reasonable and sensible option."

"We started the eBay auctions this summer, and they have done very well so far. We've gotten favorable feedback."

The Indiana unclaimed property auctions can be found on eBay by visiting: ebay.com/usr/indianaunclaimed.

Items currently up for auction include several diamond rings, pearl necklaces, collectible coins and watches. As of Monday night, nearly all the bids were under $100.