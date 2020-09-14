Indiana using one-time payment to distribute Trump's $300 a week in unemployment relief

To qualify for the lump-sum payment, a Hoosier must be out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and receiving at least $100 a week in unemployment benefits.

Under federal rules, individuals receiving less than $100 a week from unemployment cannot claim the money.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House in May approved legislation, known as the HEROES Act, to simply continue the $600 a week in supplemental federal unemployment benefits through January 2021, among other provisions.

But that measure never has been voted on by the Republican-controlled Senate due to objections by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and others, that paying Hoosiers the equivalent of $15 per hour for not working during the pandemic makes it difficult for Indiana businesses to attract employees to jobs paying at or near the state's $7.25 per hour minimum wage.

The Senate last week also failed to advance its own modest coronavirus relief package that didn't even include weekly payments to unemployed Americans.

As a result, the maximum unemployment benefit for Hoosiers out of work through no fault of their own remains at $390 per week.

