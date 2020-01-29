Indiana water utilities could get faster notification of industrial spills

Water utilities soon no longer may be among the last to be alerted when an industrial spill threatens a community's drinking water supply or treatment plant.

The Indiana House recently voted 98-0 for legislation directing the state's Environmental Rules Board to rewrite its spill rules to provide "timely notification" when a spill "may cause a threat to the operation of a water utility or water treatment plant."

House Bill 1337, which now goes to the Senate, comes on the heels of repeated industrial spills and discharges into Lake Michigan last year that local water utilities said they were not immediately notified about.

"It's not aimed at any one spill or any one company," said state Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, the sponsor. "We want to be sure our water utilities keep Hoosiers safe, and this bill does that."

A similar measure, House Bill 1257, which did not advance out of the House Environmental Affairs Committee, would have imposed a $25,000 per day fine when a business responsible for a spill failed to notify the state, county health officials, downstream water users, an emergency response agency and county park officials.