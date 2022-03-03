Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency over

After 728 days, or two days shy of exactly two years, Indiana no longer is operating under a governor-declared statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed into law House Enrolled Act 1001, which includes the components the Republican said needed to be written into statute for him to immediately terminate his executive order identifying the coronavirus as an ongoing threat to the health of Hoosiers, and bring to a close an unprecedented period in the state's history.

Among other provisions, the new law enables Indiana to still receive enhanced health care and food assistance funding from the federal government, and authorizes voluntary administration of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

Lawmakers also are advancing a separate proposal allowing out-of-state medical personnel to continue working at Indiana health facilities.

"This version of House Bill 1001 will allow Indiana's current public health emergency to expire in a way that ensures Governor Holcomb and the Hoosier people still get the help they need to end COVID-19," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.

Holcomb first declared a COVID-19 emergency March 6, 2020, after an Indianapolis man tested positive for the coronavirus at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis following travel to Boston for a biotech conference — an event researchers later determined was responsible for spreading the virus to at least 333,000 people worldwide.

Holcomb's initial executive order did little more than designate the Indiana Department of Health as the lead state agency for responding to the pandemic.

That soon would change as COVID-19 quickly spread across the Hoosier State, ravaging nursing home residents, filling hospital beds, and straining access to supplies of all kinds ranging from personal protective equipment to toilet paper.

On March 16, 2020, Holcomb shut down in-person dining and drinking at Indiana restaurants and bars, closed the state's 13 casinos, ordered hospitals and health clinics to cancel all elective surgery procedures, and advised against public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Indiana schools were ordered closed on March 19, 2020, though nearly all previously decided on their own to shut down to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

Then, on March 24, 2020, Holcomb dropped the hammer: All Hoosiers, except "essential" workers, were required to remain in their homes at all times for at least two weeks, unless they were venturing out for food or medicine, or to aid relatives or friends in need of assistance.

"We are going to throw everything back at repelling COVID-19 that we have, and that calls us all to the same place," Holcomb said at the time. "Hunker down, Hoosiers — make sure we get through this as fast as possible."

In fact, it took much longer than two weeks for the governor to unwind his unprecedented stay-at-home order.

The initial statewide limitations finally expired Sept. 26, 2020, only to be replaced by new, county-option restrictions that continued through the 2020-21 holiday surge of COVID-19 infections and intermittently thereafter.

A statewide requirement for Hoosiers to wear face masks in public places, or anywhere they could not maintain at least six feet of distance from non-family members, also was in place from July 27, 2020, to April 6, 2021, and many county health officers continued the mask mandate even longer.

Over time, Hoosiers grew increasingly sick of COVID-19 mandates and few restrictions were in effect when the delta and omicron variants socked mostly unvaccinated individuals in the second half of 2021 and into 2022.

Through it all, Indiana's COVID-19 case count, hospitalizations, and deaths ticked ever upward.

As of Thursday, more than 1.6 million Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and the virus has killed nearly 23,000 Indiana residents, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

