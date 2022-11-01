Indiana's first family celebrates Halloween as 'A Christmas Story' characters

Indiana's first family costumed themselves for Halloween Monday night as characters from the Hammond-inspired film, "A Christmas Story." Gov. Eric Holcomb, right, dressed in Ralphie's pink onesie, while Janet Holcomb was the leg lamp from the movie.
Provided
Gov. Eric Holcomb, in pink onesie, and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, pose with Halloween trick-or-treaters Monday night at the Governor's Residence in Indianapolis.
A little bit of Hohman, also known as Hammond, was on display at the Governor's Residence for Halloween this year as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb costumed themselves as characters from "A Christmas Story."
The governor dressed in Ralphie's pink onesie while Indiana's first lady was the "fragile" leg lamp from the 1983 holiday film that's based on stories written by Hammond native Jean Shepherd.
Trick-or-treaters visiting the governor's Indianapolis home Monday night got an additional taste of the Region with gummy bears from Albanese Confectionery Group in Merrillville among the treats given out by the Holcombs.
