Indiana's high infant mortality rate falls to state's record low, governor says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s infant mortality rate fell in 2019 to the lowest level in state recorded history, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.

Holcomb said the drop is "evidence that efforts to give every child the best start in life and address issues of disparities are working."

Indiana's infant mortality rate long has been one of the highest in the nation and remains one of the highest. But the news that Indiana has dropped to a record low offers a glimmer of hope.

“We are committed to ensuring the best chance for a healthy pregnancy and a strong start to life for Indiana’s newborns,” Holcomb said in a news release. “While we celebrate these results, our work is far from finished, and we won’t rest as we work to protect our youngest.”

Lowest since 1900

Preliminary data released by the Indiana State Department of Health shows the statewide infant mortality rate fell from 6.8 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.5 in 2019, according to the release.

The mortality rate among black infants fell from 13.0 in 2018 to 11.0 in 2019.

A total of 527 Indiana babies died before their first birthdays in 2019, down from 559 in 2018 and 602 in 2017.