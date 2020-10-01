Indiana's high infant mortality rate falls to state's record low, governor says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s infant mortality rate fell in 2019 to the lowest level in state recorded history, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
Holcomb said the drop is "evidence that efforts to give every child the best start in life and address issues of disparities are working."
Indiana's infant mortality rate long has been one of the highest in the nation and remains one of the highest. But the news that Indiana has dropped to a record low offers a glimmer of hope.
“We are committed to ensuring the best chance for a healthy pregnancy and a strong start to life for Indiana’s newborns,” Holcomb said in a news release. “While we celebrate these results, our work is far from finished, and we won’t rest as we work to protect our youngest.”
Lowest since 1900
Preliminary data released by the Indiana State Department of Health shows the statewide infant mortality rate fell from 6.8 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.5 in 2019, according to the release.
The mortality rate among black infants fell from 13.0 in 2018 to 11.0 in 2019.
A total of 527 Indiana babies died before their first birthdays in 2019, down from 559 in 2018 and 602 in 2017.
This marks the third year of decline in the infant mortality rate and is the lowest level since 1900, when rates were first recorded in Indiana.
Infant mortality is defined as the death of a baby before his or her first birthday and is one of the leading indicators of a nation’s health.
“We’ve known all along that reducing Indiana’s infant mortality rate would take time and partnerships, and it’s gratifying to see that work pay off,” Indiana Health Commissioner Kris Box said. “We must continue to encourage early prenatal care and promote safe sleep practices so that we can celebrate more first birthdays in Indiana.”
In 2018, Holcomb charged the Department of Health, in partnership with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and Department of Child Services, with helping Indiana achieve the lowest infant mortality rate in the Midwest by 2024.
Data from other states for 2019 is not yet available, the release states.
My Health Baby program
As part of that goal and his Next Level agenda, the governor signed House Enrolled Act 1007 into law in 2019 to create an obstetrician-gynecologist navigator program focused on a sustained education and outreach effort.
The initiative connects expectant or new mothers to health, social and other services they need via a navigator who provides personalized support, resources and referrals through the first year of their babies’ lives. The state Legislature committed $6.6 million toward the program over two years.
The program, which is transitioning to be known as My Healthy Baby, officially launched in January with a goal of serving 20 counties by the end of 2020, but the program expansion will exceed that goal this year.
It is operating in Lake, LaPorte, St. Joseph counties in Northwest Indiana. The program also is available to counties of Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Clark, Crawford, Delaware, Dubois, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Marion, Martin, Shelby, Randolph and Wayne counties. Programs in Cass, Fulton and Miami counties are scheduled to be operational by the end of this month.
Another 25 counties are expected to be added in 2021, with the ultimate goal of making the program available to all pregnant women who are insured by Medicaid by mid-2023.
“The best way to reach Gov. Holcomb’s goal of having the lowest infant mortality rate in the Midwest is to focus our efforts on the communities that are disproportionately impacted and ensure that women have the tools they need to achieve a healthy pregnancy,” Box said. “My Healthy Baby focuses on helping women in the communities that are at the highest risk for infant mortality so that they have someone to walk alongside them throughout their pregnancy and parenting journey."
