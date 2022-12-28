Indiana's personal income tax rate shrinks 0.08% in new year

Try not to spend it all in one place.

Beginning Sunday, Indiana's income tax rate will drop to 3.15% from 3.23% as part of an effort by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to combat inflation by putting money back in Hoosiers' pockets.

The lower rate means the total state income tax paid by an Indiana worker earning $50,000 a year will shrink to $1,575, instead of $1,615, an annual savings of $40, or $1.54 more in each biweekly paycheck — with maybe more to come.

The value of the tax cut varies significantly based on income. A worker earning $25,000 a year will save just $20 a year on their taxes, or 77 cents per paycheck, while an Indiana resident paid $1 million a year will fork over $800 less in state income tax.

Altogether, House Enrolled Act 1002 potentially drops the state income tax rate to 2.9% over a seven-year period, so long as Indiana meets certain revenue and pension-funding targets.

If fully implemented, the annual income tax savings for a $50,000-a-year worker would amount to $125 a year beginning in 2029, while state income tax collections will be reduced by $942 million in 2030, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

In the near term, the income tax cut is projected to shrink state revenue by $87.4 million during the six months remaining in the 2023 budget year and eliminate an additional $429 million of resources from the 2024-25 state budget set to be crafted by Hoosier lawmakers beginning Jan. 9, 2023.

That revenue loss is likely to force difficult choices: The House and Senate must decide how to maintain spending increases they approved in 2021 without the extra federal assistance provided to Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also must figure out how to adjust about $20 billion in annual state spending, half of it designated for elementary and secondary education, in response to the unusually high inflation over the past two years.

State lawmakers further complicated matters this year by eliminating the utility receipts tax on July 1 — draining $220 million a year from state coffers.

The utility-receipts tax was a 1.46% charge paid by businesses and consumers on a portion of their electricity, natural gas, water, steam, sewage and telephone bills.

The biggest savings from eliminating the tax went to big businesses since they tend to be the biggest users of utility services.

Meanwhile, a Northwest Indiana resident paying $100 a month to NIPSCO for electricity and natural gas saw their bill drop by about $1, and a $50 monthly phone bill likely went down a few pennies because of how different communications services are bundled and taxed.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, shrugged off the insignificance of the savings for most Hoosiers by falsely claiming in March that the legislation eliminating the utility-receipts tax and reducing the income tax rate was "the largest tax cut in state history."

"Our state is in a historically strong fiscal position and revenues continue to outpace expectations," he said. "Hoosiers are facing rising inflation and now is the time to put money back into the pockets of those who earned it."

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores