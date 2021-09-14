Indiana's proposed legislative district maps appear to feature tweaks, not tricks

Indiana House

The proposed new maps for the Indiana House similarly appear to tweak existing legislative districts, rather than making wholesale changes for partisan advantage.

The plan calls for Northwest Indiana to continue having 12 representatives in the House, with six districts solely in Lake County, two spanning Lake and Porter counties, two districts exclusively in Porter County, one district in both Porter and LaPorte counties, and one district in LaPorte and Starke counties.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, said his preliminary review of the maps shows most Lake County districts moving south to account for the population growth in St. John, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Winfield relative to the population losses in Hammond and Gary.

"I don't see it as any surprise," Slager said. "The population has shifted south and so have the districts. It appears to me it's pretty much that simple."

For example, under the new maps, Slager's 15th District would contain all of Dyer, Schererville, and St. John, while the 12th District of state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, would gain Slager's current portion of Griffith, plus Munster and Highland.