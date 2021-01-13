Indiana's U.S. House delegation splits on party lines in Trump impeachment vote

"It reminded me of the moment when those of us who were on the House floor on Jan. 6 were huddled together in a secure room after the attack — House Chaplain (Margaret) Kibben led us all in prayer. Let us remember that moment, let us rekindle that prayer, for those three minutes when we were all united to preserve our democracy and justice."

"I support the article of impeachment so that we can move forward to do the work that our constituents sent us here to do," Mrvan said.

In contrast, Illinois U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, said she voted to impeach Trump because she believes he is "a clear and present danger to our nation."

"The president’s actions amount to treason," Kelly said. "He incited a deadly insurrection against the American government to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Today, truth has triumphed over the blatant lies of this president and his enablers who sought to delegitimize a free and fair election."

Voting against impeachment were all seven Indiana House Republicans: U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart; Jim Banks, R-Columbia City; Jim Baird, R-Greencastle; Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville; Greg Pence, R-Columbus; Larry Bucshon, R-Evansville; and Trey Hollingsworth, R-Jeffersonville.