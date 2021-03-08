 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana's winter pause on electric, natural gas service shut-offs expires March 15
urgent

Indiana's winter pause on electric, natural gas service shut-offs expires March 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Winter heat aid

A NIPSCO meter reader makes his way alongside a house to reach an electric meter in Gary. Indiana's winter moratorium on electric and natural gas utility disconnections expires March 15.

 Matthew Saltanovitz

Indiana's prohibition on electric and natural gas utilities disconnecting service during the winter months is ending March 15.

That means utility customers who are behind on their bills may begin receiving shut-off notices, or lose service, sometime after the middle of the month.

The state's utility consumer counselor is recommending Hoosiers at risk of disconnection contact their service providers immediately to make payment arrangements, instead of waiting to receive a shut-off notice.

"If you are behind on your bills and cannot pay the balance on time and in full, it is important to contact the utility as early as possible to arrange a payment plan you can afford," said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine, a former Republican state representative from Munster.

"You may be able to spread the balance out over multiple months, but it is crucial to contact the utility sooner rather than later."

NIPSCO customers should call 800-464-7726 for information on billing options and payment assistance.

Fine said Hoosiers needing help to pay their bills also can contact the state's 211 hotline to be connected to local resources, including their county's energy assistance program. Township trustees also may be able to provide assistance, he said.

Separately, Gov. Eric Holcomb permitted Indiana's utility disconnection moratorium due to COVID-19 to expire Aug. 14, 2020.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits hardware store to promote PPP loans

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts