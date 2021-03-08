Indiana's winter pause on electric, natural gas service shut-offs expires March 15

Indiana's prohibition on electric and natural gas utilities disconnecting service during the winter months is ending March 15.

That means utility customers who are behind on their bills may begin receiving shut-off notices, or lose service, sometime after the middle of the month.

The state's utility consumer counselor is recommending Hoosiers at risk of disconnection contact their service providers immediately to make payment arrangements, instead of waiting to receive a shut-off notice.

"If you are behind on your bills and cannot pay the balance on time and in full, it is important to contact the utility as early as possible to arrange a payment plan you can afford," said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine, a former Republican state representative from Munster.

"You may be able to spread the balance out over multiple months, but it is crucial to contact the utility sooner rather than later."

NIPSCO customers should call 800-464-7726 for information on billing options and payment assistance.