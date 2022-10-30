Indictment looms over race for Lake County sheriff

Lake County voters will choose Tuesday between a Democratic sheriff who says he's dedicated his life to public safety and a Republican former deputy who says the incumbent's criminal indictment is a stain on the department.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said he's running for reelection because he's "deeply committed to making all of Lake County a safer area for everyone."

"If re-elected, I would be committed to continuing the momentum I have been building in public safety, addressing the needs of families and individuals dealing with addiction and mental health issues, and making sure the Lake County Sheriff's Department is equipped with the finest technology and training available, so that we can respond to large-scale emergencies and disasters quickly, safely and effectively," Martinez said. "I would continue to devote time and resources to well-rounded, cutting-edge approaches to public safety."

Dave Crane, who entered the race in June after no other Republicans sought the party's nomination in the May 3 primary, said Lake County residents deserve a sheriff who is going to look out for them.

Crane said that the Lake County Sheriff's Department has a history of corruption and that Martinez is the latest in a series of sheriffs and other high-ranking officers to face criminal charges.

Martinez was indicted in January by a Lake Criminal Court grand jury on a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

He has pleaded not guilty in connection with allegations he was driving his unmarked Jeep TrackHawk 96 mph in a 45 mph zone Sept. 18, 2021, after drinking at the Buddy & Pal's bar in Crown Point.

The sheriff is accused of leading two Crown Point police officers on a chase into Merrillville while their lights and sirens were activated. The officers ended the pursuit when the driver they were chasing turned on the TrackHawk's police emergency lights, and the case was later referred to the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne for further investigation.

Crane, who previously told The Times he was forced to retire in 2015 after 17 years as a sheriff's deputy, has said he wants to restore the department's credibility.

"I know that our citizens are tired of police officers who feel that they are above the law," Crane said. "I know that the good, hard-working police officers are tired of law enforcement being dragged through the mud every time a bad officer's actions hit the front page of the paper."

Martinez said he has 30 years of law enforcement experience and is the only candidate with a list of initiatives and accomplishments.

"Unlike my opponent, I have a proven record of maintaining the highest level of ﬁscal responsibility and eﬀective daily operations, all while actually hitting the streets myself to respond to emergencies and help solve crimes," he said. "For me, being sheriﬀ is more than a job, it's my life."

Before Martinez was elected sheriff, he was "a highly-decorated officer known for helping to take millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs off the street," he said.

"This experience gives me the unique perspective of how to acquire resources and position them in the most eﬀective way," he said. "It also aﬀords me the knowledge of the best ways to use our talent and equipment to get the job done for the residents of Lake County."

If elected, Crane would work to ensure every school is safe, improve relationships with other agencies and create a civilian oversight board for the department, he said.

"My first priority is making sure our children are safe," he said. "We have all seen too many school shootings, and too many of our kids are dying of drug overdoses. I will work with school administrations, teachers unions, PTAs, PTOs and security experts to ensure that every school is safe."

Crane said he's been told other agencies don't want to work with a sheriff who's facing indictment.

"I believe that a better working relationship can be developed with other law enforcement agencies," he said. "A lack of cooperation with and by federal law enforcement agencies hurts all of us."

He said he's talked with Republican candidates for sheriff in Porter and LaPorte counties about the need for a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area "fusion center" to better coordinate information from the initiative's three units in Northwest Indiana.

Crane said his proposed civilian oversight review board would look at all complaints made against sheriff's officers.

"After a review by this board, a vote would then be taken to send any and all information to the Lake County Sheriff’s Merit Board, which, by Indiana law, is the final authority on firing of law enforcement officers," he said.

Martinez listed several accomplishments during his first four-year term.

He said he established and expanded the Police Assisted Recovery Initiative, which employs two full-time mental health professionals who help people find pathways to treatment and recovery that don't involve arrest.

As part of the program, officers receive training on how to deal with situations where mental health, including addiction, may be a factor.

"Compassion and understanding is encouraged as part of our county policing effort," he said.

Martinez said he's directed several special enforcement support programs and operations, including monthly multi-agency operations targeting carjackings, drug trafficking, violent crimes and various traffic violations.

The sheriff said he established the Lake County School Safety Emergency Contact Network this year.

"We continue to work on identifying communications solutions for police and public safety agencies responding to emergencies in large buildings," he said. "In 2023, we plan to open a public safety intelligence center at the Lake County Sheriff's Department."

Martinez said he also coordinated a team that secured a Project Safe Neighborhoods grant, which was used to purchase the StrataSite cloud-based emergency preparedness tool.

"It has been made available to each public, parochial, private and charter school in Lake County, as well as college campuses," he said. "It will allow each of them to collaborate with their police and fire departments to create and maintain emergency action plans."

Crane said voters should know he will never take them for granted.

"This is the reason I have gone to every union hall in Northwest Indiana," he said. "I have walked many different neighborhoods, and I have visited many businesses in Lake County to get my message out."