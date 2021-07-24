Individuals previously infected with COVID-19 still need vaccine, health officer advises

She said each of the three COVID-19 vaccines provide more robust, and longer-lasting, protection against the coronavirus compared to natural infection.

The free vaccines also provide extremely strong protection against evolving versions of the virus, known as variants, she said.

"The majority of the people who are becoming sick because of COVID, and are being hospitalized at this point in time, have not been vaccinated — which helps us know that the vaccine is working, no matter the variants," Vavilala said.

"The variants are much more transmissible, and can make more people sick, so it's very important that people go and get themselves vaccinated and don't wait."

Vavilala also explained that previously infected individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine will help protect Region residents unable to get the vaccine due to a health condition, as well as children under age 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

"All the people who have also had the infection should go and get the vaccine. They should not become complacent thinking they have already had the virus so they are protected forever. That's not the case," she said.