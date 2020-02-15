Industrial development planned in Hobart

The business there could have about 20 to 30 trucks each day, and the hours of operation could be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hallak said the docks will be built so trucks can completely enter the building to minimize noise.

The landscaping plans call for hundreds of plants to be planted. The trees and other vegetation can help absorb the sound that would come from the operation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Brian Snedecor said he understands residents’ concerns. He also indicated Becknell has complied with Hobart’s rules and guidelines throughout the planning process.

“They have done everything that the city has required of them to this point to where we’re here tonight,” Snedecor said. “So I do support it.”

Becknell is asking the Plan Commission to approve a site plan, planned unit development amendment and a subdivision request for the project.

The panel tabled action on the site plan and the amendment because additional work must be done for those requests. Primary approval was granted for the subdivision. The commission could act on the tabled items during its March 5 session.