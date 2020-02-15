Industrial development planned in Hobart

HOBART — Officials haven’t yet disclosed the name of an industrial company that could be locating in the city, but plans continue to be developed for a massive building it could occupy.
The Plan Commission is reviewing several requests associated with a 617,000-square-foot facility Becknell Industrial plans to construct on 69th Avenue and then lease to the unnamed client.
Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said officials have designated the development as “project X” because of confidentiality. He said incentives for the facility could be sought next month, and the name of the company could be disclosed at that time.
The facility will be built on about 52 acres of property Becknell owns on 69th Avenue. Although plans already call for a large structure, there will be room to expand at the site.
During a Feb. 6 Plan Commission meeting, some nearby residents questioned how the project would affect them, and they expressed concerns regarding the light and noise the project could create.
Joe Hallak, of Becknell, said a four-foot berm will be created and a six-foot fence will be installed on top of it to provide screening for residents. The project also calls for heavy landscaping around the property.
Hallak said the building is designed so light it emits stays on the site and doesn’t spill over to neighboring properties.
The business there could have about 20 to 30 trucks each day, and the hours of operation could be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hallak said the docks will be built so trucks can completely enter the building to minimize noise.
The landscaping plans call for hundreds of plants to be planted. The trees and other vegetation can help absorb the sound that would come from the operation.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said he understands residents’ concerns. He also indicated Becknell has complied with Hobart’s rules and guidelines throughout the planning process.
“They have done everything that the city has required of them to this point to where we’re here tonight,” Snedecor said. “So I do support it.”
Becknell is asking the Plan Commission to approve a site plan, planned unit development amendment and a subdivision request for the project.
The panel tabled action on the site plan and the amendment because additional work must be done for those requests. Primary approval was granted for the subdivision. The commission could act on the tabled items during its March 5 session.
As Becknell is planning for the facility, the city is preparing to widen and reconstruct 69th Avenue so the road can handle the truck traffic that would come with the new development.
The 69th Avenue road project will include the creation of a roundabout at the Colorado Street intersection. Sidewalks and street lighting will be installed.
The project also will extend sanitary sewer service to that area, and overhead utility lines will be buried.
Thurston said Becknell understands the road enhancements are needed because of the building it plans to construct, and Becknell is contributing about $2 million toward the project.
The city’s capital improvement plan shows the budget for the road work is $7.6 million.
Road construction is expected to start this year.