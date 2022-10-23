Inflation bleeds into municipal budgeting, forces communities to get creative

The true cost of inflation

As of September, the U.S. inflation rate for the past 12 months was 8.2%. However, Guerrettaz said, based on the "true market basket of inflation," which calculates solely the items that actually impact taxpayers and municipalities, inflation is closer to 15%.

"In years past, you might have been able to buy 10 pens for 10 bucks, but now it's like five pens for 20 bucks," Guerrettaz explained.

Communities may now have to grapple with increases they were able to avoid last year. Some municipalities bought necessities like road salt and fuel in bulk and stored them. With salt already up $10 a ton, Ciciora said, Crown Point is preparing to enter the winter with a full barn.

The rising cost of materials like cement has many communities rethinking capital improvement projects. Last fall Hammond announced plans to spend the first half of the $51.39 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received on infrastructure projects. However, with continuously high construction costs, the city has had to dip into the second tranche of ARPA funds to complete the projects.

Flores said many of the things the city "had in mind for ARPA 2.0 are being paused or they have to look for other funding sources."

Crown Point has also had to adjust some capital improvement projects, though largely because of supply chain issues. The city is waiting until spring to begin the Crown Point Post Office parking lot expansion because cement is in such low supply.

The cost of car parts has also gone up because oil is used in making plastic, Ciciora explained. Price quotes that used to be good for 30 days are now accurate for less than a week. Ciciora said he's had a city vehicle sit out of commission for as long as four months because the mechanic couldn't get the necessary part.

“These trucks are out every day ... you have to replace things every year, otherwise you get behind," Ciciora explained.

Some municipalities are conducting escrow purchases to lock in the price while waiting for supplies to become available.

"Communities have to plan in advance or just aren't making the purchase," Guerrettaz said. "We may start seeing departments using the equipment far in excess of its usable life."

Delayed replacements could force municipalities to take on more risk. If police cars aren't replaced every 120,000 miles, driving could become "dangerous," Guerrettaz said.

Crown Point has already ordered materials for projects that aren't slated to start until next year, in hopes everything will come in time, Ciciora said.

Guerrettaz's best advice for the coming year is to manage municipal budgets like a business. Watch how much is being spent every month, monitor what line items are over or under budget and plan accordingly.

With looming discussions of another recession, Flores said the best the city can do is be prepared and "knock on wood."

“We just don’t know what every year will bring," Flores said.