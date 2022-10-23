Inflation bleeds into municipal budgeting, forces communities to get creative

For months inflation has been visible at the gas pump and in the grocery aisle; now the issue is taking center stage as municipalities plan their 2023 budgets.
With costs rising on everything from asphalt to paper, local governments had to get creative this fall, with the biggest question being, how do you plan a 12-month budget when prices are changing seemingly every day?
"No matter what it (the budget estimate) is, we will be wrong. The question is, how wrong will we be?" said Greg Guerrettaz, Crown Point's financial consultant and president of Financial Solutions Group.
In July, Crown Point started to take "a real big hit on our fuels and oils," Director of Public Works Terry Ciciora recalled. "We had to do some juggling because we budgeted for just what we're used to."
City services such as leaf removal, road maintenance and snow plowing cannot simply halt when fuel prices rise.
By the end of June, some municipalities had already spent their entire fuel budgets "with six months to go," Guerrattaz said.
Crown Point had to transfer money just to "hopefully make it to the end of the year," Ciciora said. Typically, the Public Works Department's monthly fuel bill is about $7,000. This year bills were $11,000 or even $12,000.
Guerrettaz, who has been working with municipal budgets for over 20 years, said he saw similar gas increases during the "oil crunch" of 1995. What sets this bout of inflation apart is how widespread it is.
"We've seen inflation in the dog catcher's budget," Guerrettaz said. "It is everywhere, that is what is unusual."
Planning for the unknown
Last fall, municipalities created budgets without knowing what was in store. This time around, Hammond Controller Megan Flores said the city was able to brace for inflation, adding funds to fuel budget lines. However, Guerrettaz also warned against creating artificially high budgets.
"There are only so many dollars that go around. You need to be able to put enough money in all the pots," Guerrettaz explained. "If you've only got so many revenue dollars and you inflate those other areas, you basically have less for wages."
This year Hammond offered a voluntary retirement program to city employees. The 21 employees who accepted the buyout will retire at the end of 2022 and will be paid $1,000 for every year of employment. Vacation and sick days also will be bought out. The program will reduce city costs as workers closest to retirement often have the highest salaries. City departments will also be restructured, not all openings will be filled, with some merged with other positions, Flores explained.
The city also took a good look at all expenditures, identifying any one-off costs that could be reduced, Flores said.
Guerrettaz recommended right-sizing all budget lines, reducing anything that has had an excess of funds in years past.
The true cost of inflation
As of September, the U.S. inflation rate for the past 12 months was 8.2%. However, Guerrettaz said, based on the "true market basket of inflation," which calculates solely the items that actually impact taxpayers and municipalities, inflation is closer to 15%.
"In years past, you might have been able to buy 10 pens for 10 bucks, but now it's like five pens for 20 bucks," Guerrettaz explained.
Communities may now have to grapple with increases they were able to avoid last year. Some municipalities bought necessities like road salt and fuel in bulk and stored them. With salt already up $10 a ton, Ciciora said, Crown Point is preparing to enter the winter with a full barn.
The rising cost of materials like cement has many communities rethinking capital improvement projects. Last fall Hammond announced plans to spend the first half of the $51.39 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received on infrastructure projects. However, with continuously high construction costs, the city has had to dip into the second tranche of ARPA funds to complete the projects.
Flores said many of the things the city "had in mind for ARPA 2.0 are being paused or they have to look for other funding sources."
Crown Point has also had to adjust some capital improvement projects, though largely because of supply chain issues. The city is waiting until spring to begin the Crown Point Post Office parking lot expansion because cement is in such low supply.
The cost of car parts has also gone up because oil is used in making plastic, Ciciora explained. Price quotes that used to be good for 30 days are now accurate for less than a week. Ciciora said he's had a city vehicle sit out of commission for as long as four months because the mechanic couldn't get the necessary part.
“These trucks are out every day ... you have to replace things every year, otherwise you get behind," Ciciora explained.
Some municipalities are conducting escrow purchases to lock in the price while waiting for supplies to become available.
"Communities have to plan in advance or just aren't making the purchase," Guerrettaz said. "We may start seeing departments using the equipment far in excess of its usable life."
Delayed replacements could force municipalities to take on more risk. If police cars aren't replaced every 120,000 miles, driving could become "dangerous," Guerrettaz said.
Crown Point has already ordered materials for projects that aren't slated to start until next year, in hopes everything will come in time, Ciciora said.
Guerrettaz's best advice for the coming year is to manage municipal budgets like a business. Watch how much is being spent every month, monitor what line items are over or under budget and plan accordingly.
With looming discussions of another recession, Flores said the best the city can do is be prepared and "knock on wood."
“We just don’t know what every year will bring," Flores said.