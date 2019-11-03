HEBRON — The focus of all six Town Council candidates running for office is continued infrastructure improvements to pave the way for future growth.
Four men, including one incumbent, are competing for an at-large Town Council position and two men are competing for a District 2 council slot.
The four men competing for an at-large position are Republicans Todd P. Adamczyk and Howard O'Connor and Democrats Jeff Grogan and Town Councilman Dave Peeler.
The two men competing in the District 2 race are Democrat Kevin Joseph and Republican Jonathan Peceny.
Adamczyk, 44, teaches physical education and health in the Hebron Schools.
This is his first time running for office.
Adamczyk serves on both the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Plan Commission.
"I'm well invested in the community. I just want to serve and make a difference. We are due for some new blood," Adamczyk said.
Adamczyk said that although work has started on a new sewage system there's still need for more infrastructure improvements to bring both residential and business growth.
"It's not going to be fun or easy but it needs to happen," Adamczyk said.
Hebron has experienced housing stagnation including Brookwood subdivision on the north side.
"This puts more homes and families into town and will invite more businesses," Adamczyk said.
O'Connor, 62, worked as a master tech for Whirlpool Corp. and now works as a driver/salesman for Wiers Club Car in Valparaiso.
He has previously unsuccessfully run for a Town Council slot and also ran for Porter Council councilman position.
O'Connor, who served on the Plan Commission, agrees that infrastructure improvements are needed and that officials have waited too long to proceed with a new sewer plant.
"They were told it needed to be replaced four or five years ago. If they had done it before we could have saved money," O'Connor said.
O'Connor said he is also on the side of Jon and Tammy Grdinich and their battle with the town over a pond they built on their property a few years ago that beautified the area.
"Their property rights were violated," O'Connor said.
Town officials have spent over $100,000 in legal fees and have continued to fine the couple.
"It's a black eye for the town. Financially no one will win in this deal. I'd rather spend $100,000 on streets or things the town needs," O'Connor said.
Grogan, 63, works as a truck driver for the Porter County Highway Department.
If elected, Grogan would like to see better communication between town officials and residents.
One of those ways would be to have a Hebron town website that is more informative and accessible.
"It's important to go to meetings but if you can't then you should be able to get information...I believe in complete transparency," Grogan said.
He also believes the Town Council should allow ample time to answer questions of constituents, including on big issues, such as the financial impact the new sewer plant will have on residents, particularly senior citizens.
"If chosen I won't work for myself; I'll work for the people of my town ... This is my home, and I'm fighting for it. I want to bring back respect to it," Grogan said.
Peeler, 60, a handler for NIPSCO, has been on the Town Council for 10 years, including two elected terms and one time as an appointment through caucus.
"This would be my third elected term," Peeler said.
Peeler credits the Town Council for going forward with making improvements to the town's infrastructure, including breaking ground next month on a new sewer plant.
"Infrastructure for any small town is always a problem ... We have done a couple of big drainage projects but still have more to do," Peeler said.
He agrees with other candidates that the town needs more new businesses.
"The Hebron Redevelopment Commission has tried to get a new grocery store and we're still working on it," Peeler said.
Town officials are also working next month on a walking trail along U.S. 231 that will start in Hebron and connect to Crown Point.
Another plan in the works is a Middle Eastern Veterans Memorial, which will have a Nov. 17 dedication at the future location.
In District 2, Joseph and Peceny are both newcomers hoping for a council seat.
Joseph, 40, is a machinist at U.S. Steel, who has served as a vice president on the Hebron Redevelopment Commission.
He'd like to go forward with the new sewer plant and also continue to get as much grant money as possible for future road paving projects.
"I'd also like to get the budget under control to give town employees, including police and public works, some pay raises. It's been several years and to me that's important," Joseph said.
Joseph would also like to bring in more businesses and developers.
"We're ready to start having people move south. There's a lot of work they (town officials) have done and I want to continue that work and see the town grow," Joseph said.
He said there's some things on the burner, such as a new church coming in on the spot where the former grocery store was located.
"They (the new church officials) will invest a lot of money into the building," Joseph said.
Peceny, 28, is a production scheduler at Industrial Steel in Gary.
"The reason I want to run is I'm young and new to the town and want to make Hebron the best town it can be," Peceny said.
Peceny is also troubled about the way the Town Council has handled the ongoing pond issue with residents Jon and Tammy Grdinich.
He believes if someone goes through proper channels, like the Grdiniches, he would support that project.
"It's one of the things that kind of bugged me," Peceny said.
If elected, he'd like to see more building construction in town and make it easier for those developers wanting to come to Hebron.
He believes more growth would translate to more people wanting to move into Hebron," Peceny.
"I'd also like to see what's causing residents to move out," Peceny said.