CEDAR LAKE — Infrastructure, public safety and wages are among the key issues facing this town, according to the four candidates in two contested races, the 2nd and the 7th wards.
Incumbent John C. Foreman, R-2nd, is being challenged by Independent Steven Rudzinski, while Richard S. "Rick" Sharpe, R-7th, is facing competition from Mary Joan Dickson, a Democrat.
Foreman, the Town Council president, is seeking his fourth term, noted Cedar Lake, with its lake in the middle, is a “pretty unique town.” A big issue, he said, is cleaning that lake.
Foreman also cited “embracing public safety,” especially as the town continues to grow. For the past decade, he said, the town has been working on infrastructure, including complete rebuilding of roads and adding storm sewers.
The council president said Cedar Lake has plans in place to grow its police and fire departments and address sewer and water issues to spur economic development.
Foreman would like to see the town develop a public-private partnership to create a more diverse tax base. He’d also like to see more business development along U.S. 41.
Working for a company that deals in industrial robotics and automation, Foreman is a member of the Plan Commission and the town’s new Utility Board.
Rudzinski, a former Cedar Lake police officer, retired in June after 30 years on the St. John force. He pointed to ”a lot of infrastructure stuff” to be addressed, including sewers and roads.
The challenger also cited a “very underpaid” police and fire staff. Rudzinski said Cedar Lake police are the third-lowest paid police in Lake County, while its firefighters and EMS are the lowest paid in the county.
To fund these salary and infrastructure issues, Rudzinski said, “I have to look at the budget for the new years. There’s got to be a way. Other communities can do it."
A former youth sports coach and scouting leader, Rudzinski has been involved with the Highway Traffic Safety Council. He also headed the Lake County Driving Under the Influence Task Force for 17 years and the Lake County Arson Task Force for six years.
For Sharpe, completing his first council term, public safety is a key issue.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve been ranked ninth in the state as one of the safest communities,” Sharpe said. “We want to continue that, and we want make sure our police, fire and EMS have the proper assets.”
Sharpe would like to see the Cedar Lake Fire Department form partnerships with neighboring communities in an effort to spread coverage and costs.
Infrastructure, including sidewalks, is another issue Sharpe would like to address.
“That’s another public safety issue that’s very, very important,” he said.
Having worked with unsafe buildings and budget committees, Sharpe currently serves on the Plan Commission, Utility Board and Joint Oversight Management Board for the wastewater plant the town shares with Lowell.
Dickson said public safety is directly tied to growth.
“Times are changing,” Dickson said, citing the need for having enough staffing, equipment and training.
Dickson also noted the police and fire salary issue, saying police and fire are training locally, only to move to higher-paying communities.
Dickson, a former Hanover Central School Board member, would like to see a partnership with local school systems. Cedar Lake, she pointed out, is served by Tri-Creek, Crown Point and Hanover Central school corporations.
“We need to create a positive partnership,” Dickson said. “Our town is growing and growing, and that’s going to have an effect on school corporations.”
With 35 years of experience in municipal parks, Dickson has served on the town’s Plan Commission, Police Commission and Redevelopment Commission. She is currently the social outreach coordinator for Holy Name Catholic Parish.