INDIANAPOLIS — Mistakes sometimes happen in Indiana's criminal justice system, and the House believes Hoosiers who are innocent of crimes, but nevertheless end up in prison, deserve to be compensated for their years of lost freedom.
State representatives this week voted 96-0 for a plan to provide prisoners who are later found not to have committed a crime with a payment of $50,000 for every year the person wrongfully spent incarcerated at the Department of Correction.
House Bill 1150, sponsored by state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, requires an exonerated inmate to agree not to sue the state, a local government or any of their employees to receive a payment from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute's exoneration fund.
Under the plan, exoneration payments would be distributed over a five-year period. Wrongfully imprisoned individuals also would be eligible for post-prison programs and services typically provided to inmates upon completing their sentences.
"Despite being innocent, these individuals face challenges when they are released," Steuerwald said. "In addition to monetary compensation, they deserve to have access to programs dedicated to helping people succeed after incarceration."
State records show at least 34 individuals, who spent a total of 369 years locked up for crimes they didn't commit, would eligible for up to $18.4 million in payments if the measure becomes law, and they dismiss all pending lawsuits relating to their vacated, reversed or set-aside convictions.
However, the House Republican state budget proposal in House Bill 1001 currently only appropriates $400,000 over the next two years to the exoneration account.
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said that while the funding issue still must be worked out, Steuerwald deserves commendation for his leadership in providing exonerated prisoners the opportunity for restitution.
"I cannot imagine spending a day in prison," Smith said. "I would prefer death than being incarcerated."
"So when we incarcerate somebody wrongfully ... we have a responsibility to try to make those persons whole."
The legislation now goes to the Senate.