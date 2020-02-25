Insurance overhaul pays off for Porter County

“Outside of salaries, the cost of health insurance for county government is far and away the biggest cost we have,” Biggs said.

Over about four years, the county’s cost of health insurance has dropped about $1.4 million, Good said.

The network of providers is larger, too, extending into Chicago so the county doesn’t have to do “hand-to-hand combat” to negotiate charges for patients who seek care there.

Prescription drug costs rose 10%, Bontrager said, but there’s not much the county can do about that.

“There’s not a lot of transparency on the pharmacy side,” Bontrager said.

For some medications, manufacturers offer rebates, but he wishes they would simply lower their initial prices accordingly.

Advancements in medicine are also making newer prescription drugs more costly.

“They’re looking at the person’s DNA and specifically targeting that,” Bontrager said. That addresses different types of cancer and rheumatoid arthritis more effectively.

“They’re great lifesaving and life-changing drugs, but they come at a cost,” he said.