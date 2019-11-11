{{featured_button_text}}
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell

CROWN POINT — Is a roundabout the right solution for the frequent traffic backups at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Cline Avenue, where St. John, Crown Point and Cedar Lake converge?

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, wants to know how area residents feel about the Indiana Department of Transportation's plan to install a roundabout in coming years to replace the stop lights currently in place at the four-way intersection.

Niemeyer is hosting a public meeting about the proposed change at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point.

"This intersection has been a topic of discussion for many years," said Niemeyer, whose Senate District 6 contains the intersection. "Local feedback is crucial in finding the best solution for our roads, and I encourage you to attend this meeting and voice your opinion."

