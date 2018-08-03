INDIANAPOLIS — A two-mile stretch of Interstate 65 through downtown Indianapolis that's been closed for more than a month while contractors rehabilitated seven bridges is reopening slightly ahead of schedule.
The southbound lanes of I-65 between 21st St. (Exit 115) and Meridian St. (Exit 113) are opening to traffic at 6 p.m. Indianapolis time Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The northbound lanes are reopening at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Travel in both directions originally was supposed to resume on Sunday.
Motorists traveling to or through the state's capital city since July 1 have had to detour onto Interstate 465 and loop around Indianapolis rather than taking I-65 into downtown.
INDOT officials said entirely closing the road permitted all needed bridge maintenance to be completed at one time, rather than spreading the work, and impeding highway traffic, over several months.