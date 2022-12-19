Intoxicated motorist nabbed sleeping on Porter County highway had knives, drugs, cops say

PINE TOWNSHIP — Police say an intoxicated motorist found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle along the local stretch of U.S. 12 had multiple knives within reach and repeatedly told an officer opening his driver's side door, "You don't want to do that."
Porter County police said they took Michael Grinnell, 37, of Medaryville into custody without incident and he faces multiple operating while intoxicated charges, including one of endangering others.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Grinnell also faces counts of possessing marijuana, possessing paraphernalia and possessing a controlled substance, police said.
A county officer said he was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to U.S. 12 and Maple Street where he found a running black Dodge pickup truck stopped facing westbound on the highway and the driver asleep behind the wheel.
After several attempts, the officer said he was able to partially awaken the driver, identified as Grinnell, and noticed the vehicle was in drive.
Grinnell attempted to fall back asleep and then rolled down the wrong window while being questioned by police, the arrest report says. Grinnell refused to provide his driver's license and falsely believed his vehicle was in park.
When asked where he was going, "Mike pointed westbound stating, 'over there,'" police said.
Grinnell refused to follows instructions, police said, but officers removed him from the vehicle and took him into custody.
Police took Grinnell to a clinic for a blood draw and said they found his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.162, more than twice the legal limit for driving.
Police said they also found nine Gabapentin pills and three grams of marijuana in his possession, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
James Nemecek
Arrest date: Dec. 16, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204942
Charges: OWI, felony
John Mitchell
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204884
Charges: OWI, felony
Christina Nystrom
Arrest date: Dec. 11, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204875
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Diaz
Arrest date: Dec. 15, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204927
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Michael Martin
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204911
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Agustin Rios Guzman
Arrest date: Dec. 10, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204869
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Andrew Williams
Arrest date: Dec. 16, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204947
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Zakkary Cottrell
Arrest date: Dec. 13, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204903
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Dale Reptik
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number: 2204888
Charges: Theft, felony
Thomas Parker
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204908
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Latrice Carter
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2204917
Charges: Fraud, felony
Thomas Cox
Arrest date: Dec. 13, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204899
Charges: OWI, felony
Nathaniel Phebus
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204923
Charges: Rape, felony
Lester Kujawski, Jr.
Arrest date: Dec. 15, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204937
Charges: Theft, felony
Preston Clay
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2204909
Charges: Theft, felony
Sukhdeep Singh
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number: 2204893
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anthony Campero
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204896
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Aaron Broviak
Arrest date: Dec. 15, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204926
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kendrick Ditmire
Arrest date: Dec. 13, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204906
Charges: Robbery, felony
Daevon Davis
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2204910
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Miles Samplawski
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2204914
Charges: Robbery, felony
Nathaniel Arceo
Arrest date: Dec. 11, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2204876
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lily Stratton
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204897
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sara Landry
Arrest date: Dec. 15, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204932
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nathan Christner
Arrest date: Dec. 10, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204872
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Marlin Junigan
Arrest date: Dec. 13, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204900
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Frank Fenstermaker
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204881
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Patrick Ebsch
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204913
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Justin Downs
Arrest date: Dec. 16, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204948
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Drzewiecki
Arrest date: Dec. 11, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204874
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Anthony Garcia
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2204886
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
David Scheibelhut
Arrest date: Dec. 15, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204928
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremiah Parker
Arrest date: Dec. 13, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204901
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Daniel Ivanoski
Arrest date: Dec. 10, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2204871
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Elezabeth Talley
Arrest date: Dec. 12, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204894
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Mandy Gunter
Arrest date: Dec. 16, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2204941
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Losey
Arrest date: Dec. 14, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2204921
Charges: Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, felony
Kevin Jenkins
Arrest date: Dec. 11, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2204877
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer Samm
Arrest date: Dec. 15, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204938
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Molly McIntosh
Arrest date: Dec. 10, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204864
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jillian Wiley
Arrest date: Dec. 13, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204898
Charges: Identity deception, felony
