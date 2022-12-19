 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Intoxicated motorist nabbed sleeping on Porter County highway had knives, drugs, cops say

Michael Grinnell

Michael Grinnell

 Provided

PINE TOWNSHIP — Police say an intoxicated motorist found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle along the local stretch of U.S. 12 had multiple knives within reach and repeatedly told an officer opening his driver's side door, "You don't want to do that."

Porter County police said they took Michael Grinnell, 37, of Medaryville into custody without incident and he faces multiple operating while intoxicated charges, including one of endangering others.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Grinnell also faces counts of possessing marijuana, possessing paraphernalia and possessing a controlled substance, police said.

A county officer said he was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to U.S. 12 and Maple Street where he found a running black Dodge pickup truck stopped facing westbound on the highway and the driver asleep behind the wheel.

After several attempts, the officer said he was able to partially awaken the driver, identified as Grinnell, and noticed the vehicle was in drive.

Grinnell attempted to fall back asleep and then rolled down the wrong window while being questioned by police, the arrest report says. Grinnell refused to provide his driver's license and falsely believed his vehicle was in park.

When asked where he was going, "Mike pointed westbound stating, 'over there,'" police said.

Grinnell refused to follows instructions, police said, but officers removed him from the vehicle and took him into custody.

Police took Grinnell to a clinic for a blood draw and said they found his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.162, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Police said they also found nine Gabapentin pills and three grams of marijuana in his possession, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

